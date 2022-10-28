Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas.

Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a team people don't really want to see, the ticket prices have dropped sharply on the secondary market exchange for Sunday's noon kickoff.

According to SI Tickets, the Bears-Cowboys game tickets have declined in average price by 36.45% since Monday.

It's the fourth-steepest drop over the course of the week from among 19 teams playing this week who have tickets on the SI Tickets exchange.

The Packers and Bills game (38.56), the Panthers and Falcons game (49.98%) and Commanders and Colts (52.47%) were the only ones who had steeper drops in ticket prices over the course of the week.

The minimum ticket price for getting in to the Bears-Cowboys game is $145 and the maximum for tickets available is $979.

The Bears return to Soldier Field Nov. 6 against the Miami Dolphins at noon for their first home game since Oct. 13 and SI Tickets lists lowest prices in the range of $171-$187 per ticket.

They have a home game the following week against the Detroit Lions and, as expected because of the opponent, the prices are much lower. Tickets in the west side upper deck go for as low as $138 a ticket. The same two teams play in Detroit in January at Ford Field and there are tickets available there as low as $54.

