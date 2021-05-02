Interesting Defensive Players Among Bears Undrafted Signings

Players who could be cut have Ryan Pace's attention as Bears go through process of signing undrafted free agents.

The draft had ended and Ryan Pace had already turned his attention to both kinds of free agency, undrafted and unrestricted.

"There's guys on our board right now that we're still looking at," Pace said.

By Sunday they'd reached agreement with many of those.

Players who signed as undrafted free agents didn't make much of a dent in the Bears roster last year. None made the final roster for the regular season, although a few wound up playing a bit after being on the practice squad.

The real area to watch is unsigned veteran free agents, as well as another potential area to tap.

"There's guys still that we have targeted with other teams that could be potential cuts or potential trades that we're watching closely," Pace said.

They can't obviously talk about players currently under contract elsewhere.

The places they can use players are tight ends, defensive backs and slot receivers who have some speed.

Also, the return game could stand to get a boost, although they did draft a pair of players capable of doing it.

Here are the undrafted players they agreed to terms with, according to league sources and also their own agents and family members via Twitter.

Charles Snowden, Edge, Virginia

A 6-foot-7, 240-pounder, has a Leonard Floyd type of build and made 15 sacks, 30 1/2 tackles for loss and 191 total tackles in school. He also used his height well and was very productive with 15 pass deflections and two interceptions. He was invited to the Senior Bowl but couldn't play due to a season-ending ankle injury last season.

Torrance Marabel, RB, Coastal Carolina

A player the Bears showed interest in during visits according to Bear Report. His career started at Arkansas State, but he then went to Coastal Carolina as a workhorse back, averaging 5.5 yards per carry with 491 rushes for 2,691 yards and 29 TDs. He was good in the passing game, with 84 catches for 703 yards and 12 TDs.

Sam Kamara, DT, Stony Brook

An undersized defensive lineman at 6-2, 275, could be a three-technique type. Ha had a season-ending injury in 2019 but bounced back with in 2020 and finished his 41 games with 110 tackles, 15 sacks and two forced fubmles. An All-CAA player first team.

Thomas Schaffer, DL, Stanford

A five-technique type who is 6-7 and has a distinctive background as the only Austrian native to play for a Football Bowl Series team. He started playing in Austria and made the under-19 Austrian team as a 15-year-old, something no one had ever done. A cousin who loved football got him started in the sport and he played in Europe for the Modling Rangers, and then came to play high school ball at Lake Forest Academy and went on to Stanford. He made five sacks, 38 tackles including 10 for loss at Stanford.

Daniel Archibong, DL, Temple

A 6-5, 298-pound lineman who fits as a five-technique with the Bears. He had 22 tackles, 3 1/2 for loss and made two sacks. He was athletic enough that they even moved him over to offense for a few plays at tight end.

Dareuan Parker, OL, Mississippi State

A massive lineman, 6-4, 355, who played left guard in 2019 and right guard in 2020.

Gunnar Vogel, OL, Northwestern

At 6-6, 310, he was one of the more effective Northwestern run blockers as a starter his last two year. In high school he was also a rugby player.

Caleb Johnson, LB, Houston Baptist

The first NFL signee from his school, he was a Co-All-Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year. A 6-2, 220-pound inside linebacker who averaged 10.4 tackles a game in 2019 and 12.2 tackles last season. He had 278 career tackles.

Dionte Ruffin, DB, W. Kentucky

Very experienced pass defender from the school where the Bears' Joel Iyiegbuniwe played. He made 78 tackles, including one for loss, and intercepted two pass while forcing two fumbles.

Scooter Harrington, TE, Stanford

The 6-5, 250-pounder caught 17 career passes for 103 yards and two TDs playing a reserve role mostly for the Cardinal.

Gage Cervenka, OL, Clemson

A 6-5, 322-pound defensive lineman who was the strongest player in terms of lifting weights in his program. However, he went undrafted last year and wasn't signed. The Bears liked what they saw of him at a pro day this year and agreed to sign him. He logged almost 1,500 snaps and startred for two seasons. He set the school record for an offensive lineman with 44 reps of 225 pounds at the bench press.

