Detroit's passing game presents a huge problem for the Bears and in this one they have a much healthier group of receivers than they did earlier in a 31-30 win at Chicago.

The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions, they didn't have Jameson Williams as a possible target for Jared Goff.

"He can really run and they're not really doing a lot with him," Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams said. "You can see how little by little he’s being implemented into the offense. So you just have to be aware when another guy, when he’s on the football field, because he has the ability to be a dynamic, dynamic guy with stretching the football field and getting behind the defense."

In fact, the Lions didn't even have receiver DJ Chark and scored 31 points to win then so it's difficult to imagine what quarterback Jared Goff can do now with a full complement of receivers and the Bears down to their third and fourth cornerbacks in starting roles.

The secondary has been a surprise for the Bears in recent games considering how they've been forced to play five rookies at times with virtually no help from the pass rush.

Now they get to face a Lions offense capable of carving up most good secondaries and it's indoors without benefit of 12-below wind chill. And their pass rush still is missing.

Finding matchups against Detroit's offense where they aren't undermanned is difficult. Here are the matchups where the Bears have the biggest problems as they try to avoid setting a franchise record with nine straight defeats.

Bears CB Josh Blackwell vs. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown goes all over the field and the easiest place for him to pick apart the secondary should be inside, if Blackwell is manning the slot again. Blackwell is very limited in experience. He's been on the field for only 92 passes and has been targeted only 10 times. Ra might get targeted 10 times in a half. Graded as the second-best receiver in the league by PFF, St. Brown has had six catches or more seven straight games. He had 10 catches for 119 yards in the first game against the Bears and their secondary was still intact at that point.

Bears CB Jaylon Jones vs. Lions WR DJ Chark

Chark gives more verticality and 50-50 chances to the Lions passing attack. The 6-4, 198-pound former Jaguars receiver has returned for the last six games from an ankle injury and had serious rep totals in the last give. In those five, he has had 94 receiving yards or more three times. The Bears probably never anticipated they'd be using an undrafted cornerback from Mississippi on 46% of all their defensive snaps this year but this is what their injury situation has come to in the secondary. Jones has been targeted 42 times, according to Sportradar, had has a respectable passer rating against of 92.0. He has allowed just one TD catch and just made his first two pass breakups of the season against Buffalo.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds averages 3.3 catches and 53.3 yards against the Bears and has battled through ankle, knee and back injuries. His experience probably makes him a better target for the Lions against the Bears than Williams, who is their future. Reynolds makes big plays of at all depths in the secondary when healthy. Gordon has been forced into a leadership role as a rookie and starting with the Nov. 27 game against Atlanta has played at a higher level. He still has spurts when he doesn't tackle as well as he needs to but his coverage has been outstanding, particularly the last two games when they moved him outside more.

Bears DE Trevis Gipson vs. Lions T Penei Sewell

The second-year Lions right tackle has allowed only two sacks on the year and is graded the 10th best tackle by PFF. His run blocking has been stellar, even more effective than his pass blocking, but the Lions have been at their best throwing. Gipson remains active but unproductive for the Bears as a rusher or stopping the run. His ceiling seemed high a year ago in a 3-4 scheme as the third edge behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. He had seven sacks as Mack's replacement and now hasn't had one since Week 2. He is graded 114th among 120 edge players PFF grades and 118th against the run. Coach Matt Eberflus has been talking about moving Justin Jones out to end more and it wouldn't be a surprise if they did it this game against Sewell's power blocking.

Bears RT Riley Reiff vs. Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

It's no easy accomplishment for a rookie to crack the top 25 at the edge position for PFF considering how many good edge players there are in the league but the former Michigan standout has done this. His combination of relentless play and intelligence with solid technique has led to seven sacks and 13 quarterback hits, as well as two interceptions. He had a sack and a season-high eight tackles against the Bears in Chicago. Reiff has allowed three sacks and is graded the 50th tackle among 81 PFF has graded. It's unclear whether the Bears plan to alternate Alex Leatherwood again with him at the position. They did this for two games and last week only put Leatherwood on the field for a play. Reiff provided a little more stability at the position.

Bears DT Justin Jones vs. Lions LG Jonah Jackson

Jackson, the former Ohio State standout, has ascended in the view of analysts and is ranked 21st among the league's guards and 11th as a run blocker. His consistency as a pass blocker still needs to improve but he hasn't allowed a sack. Jones could be slid down to end more in this game but at his usual three technique spot for the year hasn't pleased the analytics sect. PFF rates him 112 of 125 defensive tackles graded. He has had tackles for loss in just one of the last 10 games after a solid start. His last sack came in Week 5 and he has two for the year.

