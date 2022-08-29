Richard Hightower is going to be the best friend to many Bears in the next day.

The Bears special teams coordinator will be the reason some Bears at the bottom of the roster survive the final cutdown from 79 to 53 players while others who might seem more potentially productive within the offense or defense cannot make the team.

"And the reason why guys will be here will be if they can help us offensively, defensively and special teams," Hightower said. "And I always say guys gotta at least get 25 plays or more in one area to be able to basically to justify his right to be on the ballclub.

"So if a guy can help on the (special teams) core four, then he should get 25 to 30 plays. That's just like half of what offense or defense or at least a quarter of what they get, and then you deserve a roster spot at that point."

The Bears are chopping down the roster and BearDigest will list cuts and update them as they come available. Often reports trickle out of players who have been cut before Tuesday's 3 p.m. official deadline to get to 53 players.

The Bears have to cut 26 players to reach 53, but it's likely a day later after players clear waivers that they will be picking through talent trimmed by other teams and then would need to cut more players to sign some of those available.

Here is the Bears roster cuts tracker:

S Jon Alexander, undrafted rookie free agent, Charlotte

C Corey Dublin, undrafted rookie free agent, Tulane

WR Kevin Shaa, undrafted rookie free agent, Florida

Tackle Jean Delance, undrafted rookie free agent, Florida.

