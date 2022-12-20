The Eagles won the game but may have lost a quarterback against the Bears Sunday as Jalen Hurts has a right shoulder injury.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Bears seemed to attain mythical status even while losing too many games.

The lore was teams would beat the Bears and lose the next week because they felt too beat up. Considering they faced Dick Butkus, Doug Buffone, Ed O'Bradovich and a few others, this was understandable.

This year's Bears can't finish off close games but they seem to be living up to the physical aspect. Jalen Hurts suffered a right shoulder injury Sunday when Trevis Gipson tackled him in Philadelphia's 25-20 win.

Gipson landed on Hurts with his full weight while tackling him. It wasn't a sack or a late hit after a throw but a tackle, so it was entirely legal to hit the QB this way.

It's the reason the coaches constantly tell Justin Fields to slide or get out of bounds.

Hurts got up very slowly after the hit but seemed to shake it off and went on to lead the Eagles to the win with 315 passing yards.

"Wasn't the first time I was slow (getting up), it won't be the last," Hurts said, according to Ed Kracz of FanNation's Eagles Today.

HURST HURTING AFTER FACING BEARS

Hurts took some big hits on the day even though the Bears pass rush was again non-existent. They had one sack and it almost seemed by accident as Hurts got trapped behind his own blocker.

Linebacker Joe Thomas did hit Hurts on a scramble once harder than any Bears player has hit another ball carrier all season, and harder than Gipson did.

Thomas was subbing after both Jack Sanborn and Matthew Adams had been injured.

"I thought he made a couple nice real good tackles, put his hitting on display, which I'm always impressed with guys who like to hit," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Thomas.

Adams later returned and finished the game but Sanborn has an ankle injury.

As a result of the hit by Gipson, the Eagles might need to play their biggest game of the year against Dallas now with their backup QB.

However, their backup is better than many teams' starter. It's Gardner Minshew, who has a career 93.9 passer rating and somehow won seven games as a starter while throwing 37 TD passes to only 11 interceptions with lowly Jacksonville in 2019-20.

