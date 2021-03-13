QB Draft Search: Trey Lance Does It All But Hasn't Yet

Scouts got a good look at Trey Lance's throwing ability during a pro day in Fargo, including Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace of the Bears.

After Trey Lance's big moment at Friday's pro day, he talked about how much fun making 66 throws for scouts had been.

"I was looking forward to this six months," he said on Zoom at his pro day. "It's been a long time since I got to throw at the Fargodome."

That's the problem.

The North Dakota State quarterback hadn't thrown in his stadium since 2019, and had only thrown in one game in 2020. He hasn't thrown much at all anywhere compared with other college passers as the NFL Draft approaches.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy were in attendance at the Fargo, N.D. pro day, taking a look at an experienced, talented passer who probably will go in Round 1 before they draft—unless they manage a trade to move up.

It could be a risky move up considering what little Lance has done, but the pro day and the effort he's given in games against lesser college competition indicate it could eventually be worth a trade up.

Lance played in only 19 college games, then his team's season was stopped after a game in 2020 when he threw his first and only career interception.

He appeared as a freshman in two games and threw one pass, then in 2019 was virtually unstoppable with 67% completions, 2,786 yards and 28 touchdown throws without an interception.

Lance ran the ball for 1,100 yards in 2019, as well, and scored 14 rushing TD. He's extremely fast, but didn't run a pro day 40. Considering he was clocked at 21.54 miles per hour on one 44-yard TD run last year, scouts don't doubt his speed.

Lance played against lesser FCS competition, and as a result Mitchell Trubisky was probably far more experienced entering the NFL with his 13 starts because he faced ACC teams.

Maybe the best way to describe Lance would be "the natural," except in a football uniform. As a result of being entirely raw and unseasoned, he doesn't anticipate starting immediately in the NFL.

"I don’t think teams would want me to come in any other way," Lance said. "I'm a competitor first and foremost. So that's my mindset. I'm just excited to get anywhere, to have an opportunity to play in the National Football League."

Everyone isn't bowing to his great natural abilities.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports seems a tough nut to crack, as he had the audacity to rank Trevor Lawrence down from the No. 1 spot he'd held in his class since his freshman year. Talk about the man who cried the emperor wore no clothes.

Of Lance, Simms said he can't see the comparisons to Josh Allen.

"Josh Allen, Trey Lance's throwing is not up to Josh Allen's," Simms said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

He did display a nice touch and cannon arm for scouts at the pro day. He had NFL Network commentators oohing and ahhing on the televised session.

Considering the need for the Bears to win right away, it would seem unlikely they'd ever move up in a draft for Lance. If they wanted to think long term, then he'd be a choice much like Green Bay's decision to draft Jordan Love last year.

Except, in Lance's case the Bears are so desperate at quarterback and his natural abilities are so great it might not be so long of a wait before he would get on a field.

