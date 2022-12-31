The Bears made an attempt to strengthen defensive depth by bringing up two players from the practice squad to face Detroit.

Four months after being waived by the Bears, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. will suit up for them Sunday in Detroit against the Lions.

The team on Saturday announced both Stroman and linebacker DeMarquis Gates had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the rematch with the Lions.

Stroman was with the Bears, competing for a spot through the offseason and preseason. He battled through injury issues and was cut despite a strong final preseason game when he made an interception and two pass defenses.

Earlier this week the Bears signed Stroman back to their practice squad.

Their secondary has been plagued by late-season injuries to starters, with safety Eddie Jackson and cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor going on injured reserve. It resulted in a situation where four of their five starting secondary spots are manned by rookies.

Stroman, a seventh-round pick in 2018 by Washington, has an interception and four pass breakups in 20 NFL games with three starts. He has been on the field for 389 defensive plays and 222 special teams plays.

This is the second game up for Gates, who got on to the field for 10 special teams plays against the New York Jets.

