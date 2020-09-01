SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Two Years Later Mack Trade Is Gift That Keeps on Giving

Gene Chamberlain

Two years later, on the anniversary of the trade that made the Chicago Bears defense, Bears coach Matt Nagy still learns more and more about Khalil Mack.

Nagy's reaction when he looked out at Lambeau Field in the first half of a loss to the Green Bay Packers and saw Mack playing for the first time in a Bears uniform remains a classic.

"Holy hell," Nagy recalled saying.

It was all about the carnage Mack caused that night, even as the Bears managed to blow a 20-point lead and lose 24-23.

Now Nagy finds out things about Mack like how he really does train constantly, how much leadership he brings to the team and how he makes the team better in ways never even imagined when GM Ryan Pace completed the deal with Jon Gruden.

"I just like being able to look out there and see that he's out there on the practice field," Nagy said.

Who wouldn't?

The Bears paid so much for Mack, yet they say they receive so much. 

They traded two first-round picks, a third-rounder and sixth-rounder, but got back Mack, a fifth-rounder and second-rounder.  The trade netted the Bears Mack, the pick they used for tight end Cole Kmet and a pick which turned out to be lineman Arlington Hambright. 

Before the Bears had Mack they had a good defense and had losing records four straight years. Since getting him, their defense has been a step above. They've won the division and finished .500.

The Raiders got Blessuan Austin, Josh Jacobs, Damon Arnette and Bryan Edwards with the picks they pulled from the Bears. They dealt Austin in another deal, but what they got and the trade had nothing to do with the Mack deal from the Bears' standpoint.

Jacobs gained 1,150 yards and had 20 catches last year, while Edwards and Arnette are rookies who might shine for years. Or they might not.  

And the Raiders lost Mack, one of the league's most dominant pass rushers while losing his big pay check. They've gone 4-12 and 7-9 the last two years without him.

Coming off his worst season since his rookie year, Mack has said he is highly motivated, but no more so than ever.

"We've had some good discussions as far as his motivation right now of where he's at," Nagy said. "He leads by example with this defense.

"Again I'll go back to the very first day he showed up two years ago, that first practice that he had with us. And nothing's changed up until today's practice, so I don't have any great stories for you with him other than that guy is just ready to play football."

Of course, this wasn't true, Nagy had stories.

Like, rookie tackle Lachavious Simmons has become the player who is learning how to block for the second team against Mack at practice.

"He only has one speed, and our tackles are feeling that right now," Nagy said. "LC, Simmons, Lachavious Simmons, I saw him in the cafeteria the other day and he told me in his country voice, he said, 'coach, going against Khalil in that scrimmage, I realized how crazy good he is. But coach, it's gonna make me better.' "

Nagy recalled hearing the same thing two years ago when Rashaad Coward had moved over to offensive tackle from defense and had to block Mack in his first practice.

"He looked at me and had these big eyes that he's going against 52," Nagy said. "But I will share a story about Khalil that I think needs to be recognized. There was a drill about a week ago, maybe y'all saw it, but he was over there running the drill while (outside linebackers) coach (Ted) Monachino was down with the other guys.

"He has a pad on his arm and he's teaching these guys different techniques. I think that's special. That's on another level. There's times where he's walking on these fields in from practice and I see him walking with some of the younger guys and his brother (Ledarius) and he's stopping in the middle of his walk to just show these guys certain moves. That's just who he is. He's rare. And I just love that about him."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Rate Best Odds for Signing Leonard Fournette

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for a running back after David Montgomery's groin strain, and Bovada.com thinks Leonard Fournette makes a good replacement.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

Jaylon Johnson Enters Crucial Week if He's to Start

The Chicago Bears drafted Jaylon Johnson 50th overall in the spring and a shoulder surgery has limited his appearances in training camp including Saturday's scrimmage.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Better Off Looking Beyond Prince Amukamara

With Prince Amukamara now available there will be plenty of Bears fans who want them to bring him back but after the Raiders cut him and his play in Chicago declined last year, it seems Jaylon Johnson is the focus now.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Will Announce QB Starter Well Before Opener

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had said they would wait until the game to announce their starting quarterback but backtracked on this Monday, saying he meant they wouldn't announce it this week.

Gene Chamberlain

Rookie Bears Baptism to Come Using Live Fire

Lack of hitting in training camp and no preseason due to COVID-19 means rookies like Trevis Gipson will get their first exposure to live NFL play in the regular-season opener.

Gene Chamberlain

Two Bears Position Battles on Verge of Being Decided

Analysis: The Chicago Bears came into training camp with three starting positions to decide besides quarterback and one of those hasn't even been a battle while an injury appears to be a factor in deciding another.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Cordarrelle Patterson Gets Better Grip on Running Back

Chicago Bears all-purpose ball carrier Cordarrelle Patterson is finding plenty of new aspects about playing running back in the NFL he didn't know much about when he was a kick returner/receiver who sometimes dabbled in the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

PODCAST: From SI Forecasting the NFC North

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/31/tom-brady-leading-new-teammates-social-justice-yannick-ngakoue

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Back Running Back Napoleon Maxwell

The Chicago Bears on Monday put defensive back Michael Joseph on injured reserve and brought back running back Napoleon Maxwell, who was cut at the outset of training camp.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Can't Afford to Ignore Leonard Fournette's Availability

David Montgomery's groin strain puts the Bears in a desperate situation and Leonard Fournette would be a great addition even for a team without a running back need let alone one without its back due to injury.

Gene Chamberlain