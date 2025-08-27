Tyson Bagent dubbed big winner from Chicago Bears' roster cuts
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent began the 2025 NFL offseason on unstable ground when GM Ryan Poles decided to sign veteran Case Keenum to compete for the QB2 job. Now, with preseason in the rear-view mirror, Bagent's footing on the roster and his role behind Caleb Williams is rock solid.
Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million extenion last week and proved to be worth every penny during the Bears' preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he led Chicago on a fourth-quarter game-winning touchdown drive.
The only doubt that remains about Bagent at this point is when he'll get his shot at becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL. It likely won't be in Chicago, but if Williams struggles in his first year under Ben Johnson, those pesky fans at Soldier Field won't hesitate to chant Bagent's name.
Yeah, he's had that good of a training camp, and he was recently named the Bears' big winner after the 53-man roster cuts.
"Ideally, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will help make quarterback Caleb Williams a big winner this season," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Right now, though, backup Tyson Bagent should be taking a victory lap.
"Not only did Bagent make Chicago's roster and claim the backup spot over Case Keenum, but he also received a two-year, $10 million extension less than a week before cutdown day. Needless to say, the 2023 undrafted free agent out of Shepard is having a pretty good summer."
I'm not one to stoke a quarterback controversy, especially not when the Bears' starter is the 2024 first overall pick. Caleb Williams' upside remains as high as any starter in the NFL, and we'll all see just how good he actually is now that Johnson is calling the shots.
But crazier things than Williams being a bust have happened in this league. And if that doomsday scenario strikes in Chicago, Bagent will be ready to seize his moment.
Remember: The most popular player on any team is the backup quarterback. Bagent will be that guy in 2025.