Why Anthony Miller's 2021 Could Go Any Direction

Whether it's a trade or his improvement and commitment to the playbook, nothing about Anthony Miller seems a certainty for the 2021 season.

When Bears rookie camp ended, coach Matt Nagy was discussing his next steps with the coaching staff on offense.

"This evening we're going to get together and talk about exactly what you're talking about the wide receivers, like what are our personnel groups going to look like now that we have the depth we have? When guys go in with the first group, the second group, the third group," Nagy said.

The wide receiver competition is as tough as it's been for a roster spot since Nagy came to the team, and back to when Ryan Pace became GM in 2015. This competition still includes Anthony Miller.

Even after the fight in the postseason and a step back in receptions and receiving yards, Miller remains with the Bears. Even after rumors about being traded, Miller remains with the Bears.

"He's super motivated to have a great offseason and training camp and control what he can control," Nagy said.

The phrase "control what he can control," is a traditional phrase associated with a player who might be traded, and it still could happen.

However, with Miller currently coming back and facing competition from rookie Dazz Newsome or Damiere Byrd, and with potential receptions being taken away by Darnell Mooney or Cole Kmet, it's unlikely he'd finish the final year of his Bears contract with better overall catch numbers than he posted last year.

Miller caught 49 passes, down by three from the previous year and his receiving yards per game dropped significantly from 41 to 30.3.

The real trouble with Miller's 2020 season was inconsistency and failing to step up when it mattered most. It was as if he went from the penthouse to the outhouse. He started the season making two huge plays to win games — a lunging catch for a touchdown late against Detroit and the improvised TD crossing the end zone on a Nick Foles throw against Atlanta.

When the Bears needed production most in the final four games, Miller stepped back instead of up. He caught only seven passes for 52 yards.

Inconsistency seemed to prevail in Miller's other seasons, as well. In 2019, he started with only four catches in the first four games, had another three-game stint with four catches at midseason, and then after going on the best five-week stretch of his career he closed the regular season with two catches for 7 yards total for the final two games.

The inconsistency has been maddening and at times coaches have cited lack of commitment to the playbook. In his fourth season, Miller should have all of this in his past.

The fact it hasn't proven to be the case bothered receivers coach Mike Furrey.

Miller has teased with talent flashes and with spurts when he seems interested in the playbook, and Furrey has said in the past he thought Miller had matured to the point where he'd be more committed to the mental part of the game.

Furrey was saying the same prior the start of team work at Halas Hall, and reporters called him on it. He was questioned why he thought he's seen something different when he'd said the same thing before.

"Ah, I haven't yet," Furrey admitted. "You know, you've got to see it."

Projecting anything beyond minimal numbers for Miller this year seems unwise when he is vying for the ball with Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, there are younger and older hungry receivers pursuing opportunities, and the quarterback situation could be unsettled until Justin Fields takes control for good.

Most of all, it seems unwise to assume progress because Miller has never become consistent.

Anthony Miller at a Glance

Career: Fourth season, 134 receptions, 215 targets, 1,564 yards, 11 TDs.

2020: 49 receptions, 76 targets, 485 yards and two TDs.

Key Number: .645. It was Miller's 2020 catch percentage, the highest of his career. At least it shows he hasn't lost interest.

2021 Projection: 44 receptions, 68 targets, 511 yards, 3 TDs.

