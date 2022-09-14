At least for now, guard Michael Schofield is back with the Bears.

Because of an illness to offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list and instead of promoting a practice squad player the Bears filled the roster hole by bringing back Schofield, who was cut at the end of preseason.

The non-football illness means Leatherwood will be gone a minimum of four weeks.

The Bears had claimed Leatherwood on waivers just before the regular season, so he hasn't had much time working with their offense. Leatherwood was among the inactives for Sunday's 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Leatherwood is not at Halas Hall but would not release any other details about the illness.

Schofield was signed as a free agent just before training camp and eventually was beaten out for the starting right guard spot by Teven Jenkins, who shared that duty with Lucas Patrick in the first game.

Patrick was only playing guard because he still has a cast on his right hand after thumb surgery in the first few days of training camp. Whether he'll return to center and leave guard to Jenkins any time soon isn't something the Bears are revealing.

"I don't know if we know that yet," Eberflus said. "We don't know that right now. He's getting his strength back in his hand and we'll see where it goes from there."

The Bears were as healthy as they can get. Wide receiver Velus Jones returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since before the second preseason game. He was limited in practice, along with tackle Riley Reiff (shoulder)

Adding Jones' speed would he a huge factor in their offense if he truly is healthy. Jones missed the final preseason game, the following two weeks of practice and the opener because of a hamstring injury. Actually, he said he aggravated it after he was on the mend.

"Oh man, you know my mentality every time I touch the ball—make a play," Jones said. "I'm looking to score every time the ball hits my hands.

"I'm really good with yards after catch and especially with yards after contact. That's why I'm pushing to make sure I'm as healthy as possible and so I can be that dynamic player I know I can be."

