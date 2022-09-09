The Bears can't claim full health for Sunday's game with the San Francisco 49ers but close to it.

Only rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. appears unlikely to play in the game with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field all week. He was officially listed as doubtful after Friday's practice for the game.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson went through a full practice Friday for the first time all week after a knee injury limited him on Wednesday and Thursday and he'll be questionable for Sunday's game.

The Jones injury tests their depth, particularly in the return game. Jones had shown great ability at both punt and kick return.

Coach Matt Eberflus, as he has throughout training camp and preseason, was not about to reveal any news regarding injured players or the returners without being required to do it by the league

"I'm not going to reveal that," Eberflus said. "But you will see. You will see."

They have plenty of players who can do both, but none with the speed of Jones.

Former 49ers and Giants player Dante Pettis returned four punts in preseason for 26 yards. The only Bears kick returner from preseason who is still on the roster is rookie running back Trentan Ebner and he had two returns for 53 yards.

The hamstring injury popped up first in training camp. Jones was over it enough to play against the Seahawks in Week 2 of preseason but has been out since then.

Center/guard Lucas Patrick finished the week off the injury report despite a thumb injury that had required surgery and it would appear he'll be playing, although, Eberflus would not reveal where.

