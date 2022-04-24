If the Bears need help at both guard or tackle on the offensive line, the ideal player might be someone like Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith, who is said to be able to play four positions.

Tyler Smith's snarly attitude as a blocker played a major role in putting him among the offensive linemen frequently mentioned as late risers in the run up to this year's draft.

Versatility played the major role in getting him on the mind of personnel people and coaches. It might be the key factor in getting him to Chicago if the Bears have the chance to draft him in Round 2.

"I'll work them all," Smith told reporters at the combine earlier this offseason regarding the offensive line positions. "Even in college, I did practice on kind of being versatile and being able to fit at every position possible.

"I've done a lot of work on the pre-draft process. I've made it clear to them when they ask me, 'What position do you see yourself as?' I definitely see myself as a tackle for sure, but I'm willing to move wherever I need to go to mesh with the organization or wherever I am. I'm always open to that challenge."

The Bears could use someone who could do either, probably more of a guard at this point but if the draft also brings them another guard then they could use a tackle.

If Smith is versatile, it's been more in his mind and at practice or in the wandering minds of scouts. That's because Smith has been a left tackle all 24 career starts, although his size lends itself to being a guard.

At 6-foot-4 1/2, 324 pounds, Smith seems a bit heavy for the part of wide zone blocker. The 5.02-second time he ran at that size in the combine 40 says otherwise.

Smith is attitude and mixed with athleticism.

The attitude part has gotten the best of him at times. Smith was flagged for 16 penalties in 2021 alone and teams have been inquiring about this.

"They've brought it to my attention," Smith said. "They understand although it's part of my play style, I always make sure I'm affirmative with them and that I'm continually working on that stuff, polishing stuff, so we can kind of bring that down, just kind of make it to where I don't have to get into those positions where that happens."

Smith's run blocking has been lauded by scouting reports throughout his college career for the Aggies, but not so much his pass blocking. So he's been working with Texans lineman Marcus Cannon on his technique.

He's really helped me tighten up on things, kind of explained to me some of the mentality and the logic that goes into the elite pass rushers. Small things like your toe positioning, keeping your toe on the ground when you kick 'cause they're reading your weight distribution. Little things like keeping your hands where you can physically see them because if not, they're too low, and you won't be able to punch they way you need to.

"He's really helped me tighten up on things, kind of explained to me some of the mentality and the logic that goes into the elite pass rushers," Smith said.

As for his aggressive attitude, Smith learned this in high school when he played on the other side of the line. He was a defensive lineman in high school prior to switching.

"When I switched over to O-line, I new I would never lose that," Smith said. "It was just a great part of my game that I was able to implement in a lot of situcations.

"When I get locked in I really channel that into my blocks sometimes. I'm able to have a lot of success there."

It's the kind of success the Bears would be counting on whether he lines up as a guard or tackle for them.

