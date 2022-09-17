Aaron Rodgers obviously can say or do things to irritate and inflame.

The Packers quarterback did both in 2021 when he hollered "I still own you" after scoring the clinching touchdown at Soldier Field, then he managed to contract COVID-19 and it was revealed he hadn't been vaccinated after leading media and others to believe he had.

However, Rodgers can also be a real sport. He showed it in Green Bay this week while talking to reporters about Sunday night's game.

"I believe we played him his rookie year and he didn't start, I don't believe, or maybe he started and he was kind of on a play count," Rodgers said.

He didn't start and he only played downs of defense because he had held out until late August due to a dispute over contract wording.

"And we were all pretty happy about that because he's a difference maker," Rodgers said. "He's a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He's an excellent rusher against backs, on blitzes, he can cover, he can do it all. He's one of the top guys at his position for sure."

Smith has averaged 6.7 tackles for his eight seven games against the Packers. He missed the second game in 2019 with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Bears rarely used Smith in blitzes in their old scheme but there's a reason Rodgers remembers his pass rushing ability. That's because one of his eight plays in that 2018 game was a sack on a blitz. He's never had another sack against the Packers and has 14 1/2 for his four-plus seasons.

WATCH: AARON RODGERS TALKING ABOUT ROQUAN SMITH

"I like the way he goes about his business," Rodgers said. "He's very, kind of low-key classy; plays hard to the whistle," Rodgers said. "Every now and then you hear a little trash talk, which he's good at. But yeah, a lot of respect for Roquan.

"He's a talented, talented guy. I wouldn't have minded if he had gotten traded in training camp, but, yeah, a lot of rspect for him."

Smith had a holdout this year and returned too late to play in preseason. He's currently without a contract for next year. He also accorded Rodgers some respect, and brought up how the Vikings beat them last week.

"Oh yeah man, the guy is obviously one of the greatest to ever play the game," Smith said. "And, you know, as a competitor myself, love going against people like that.

"I'm sure he will be a little bit pissed off after this last game. Hey, you wouldn't want it any other way. Pissed off him, get the best version of him, and then we get the dub and it will be even sweeter."

Smith has played in one game when the Bears beat Green Bay and Rodgers. It was the 2018 division-clincher for them after the Packers had already fired coach Mike McCarthy.

