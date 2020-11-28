At a loss for what just happened, Mitchell Trubisky in September took a little bit of time to adjust to the idea of being a backup.

Now he's a starter again and believes he's better for the full experience.

Trubisky starts against the Green Bay Packers after enduring as a scout-team quarterback for seven weeks.

"After the first couple days, I really embraced scout team," Trubisky said. "I was testing throws that I wouldn't normally test if I was taking the starter reps. I feel like that was a lot of fun, especially going against our defense, who obviously are very good and talented. It's tough to complete balls on them, but you go out to practice and you're completing a lot of balls and making a lot of tough throws.

"I feel like I was progressing as a player. I was just in the space where I wanted to push myself and continue to get better. I feel like that's where I have grown over this period of time."

In fact, Mitchell Trubisky scout team quarterback was almost fun.

"It reminded me of college a little bit when I was back in that role as a backup," Trubisky said. "Just like when you're not in the starter role people aren't paying attention to you as much. They're not catering to how they want you to get better or evolve, so there was a little bit where I felt like I was on my own.

"I was like, I gotta find ways to continue to push myself and get better. I think I actually thrive in an environment like that because it's back to where you want to be, where you want to go, what you want to do with your career."

It wasn't all scout team for Trubisky, who started last in Week 3. He got in for one play against the Saints on Nov. 1 and ran the zone-read, kept the ball and got hammered on his throwing shoulder. It was bad enough he had to seek out another medical opinion as it was his third shoulder injury in three years.

"There was a little bit, there was, I wouldn't say anger, I would say more concerned if anything," Trubisky said. "Because any time you have an injury and especially for quarterbacks, it being your right shoulder, you start to think longer down the line. Like I just have to be able to throw to do my job. And I can go out there and run around and catch the ball but if I can't throw, I can't go out there and do my job for my team.

"So I was concerned about that. As far as going out there and running that play, I was excited. I wasn't angry. I feel like that play could have worked even better and got even more yards. It was just unfortunate that I landed the way I did and landed on my shoulder. But we're here now. It's over with. The shoulder is good. Ready to go. And I'm excited with where we're at."

He labels the shoulder "100 percent."

Now he has to adjust to two things he hasn't experienced before. The first is Bill Lazor as his play caller.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to working with him," Trubisky said. "It's been great all week, just communicating, being on the same page, working through things and I feel like he's going to put us in a good spot to be successful this weekend and it's up to us as players to go out there and execute.

"So whatever the call is, all 11 guys believing in it, playing as one will be most important but we've had a good relationship over this last week, just putting a plan together and it's up to us to go out there and make it work."

The other thing to get used to is Bears fans clamoring for his return. For a year they'd been all over social media demanding his hyde. As the offense struggled under more immobile Foles, they changed their minds somewhat about Trubisky.

"I haven't paid any attention to it," Trubisky said. "I really focus on trying not to pay attention to it."

He is, after all, the quarterback who wanted the TVs at Halas Hall turned off last year because of the negative talk.

"I've been here for four years, I'm still trying to figure it out, but I've got nothing but love in my heart for fans of the city of Chicago," Trubisky said. "I think if on offense, defense, special teams, if we can match the fans passion for this team, I think that's how you go out there and play with a lot of will and passion and put a good product on the field that you're proud of because that's what we want.

"We want the fans to be proud. That's all I'm trying to do, play football this weekend with great opportunities."

