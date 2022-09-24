Skip to main content
What Promoting Bears LB Could Mean

USA Today

Bears linebacker Joe Thomas was brought up to the roster from the practice squad Saturday but he was the only player, which may say something about the team's questionable health on defense.

The Bears promoted linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad Saturday but what they didn't do may have said more about the health of their defense than their actual move.

After Matthew Adams was declared out with a hamstring injury on Friday, they were going to need one more linebacker up for special teams, at the very least. Thomas is an eight-year NFL veteran who played special teams and in the defense throughout preseason before being cut and brought back to the practice squad.

Thomas does know the defense well and it's possible he could play strong side with Adams out or they could go with rookie Jack Sanborn, or with an entirely different grouping that has Nicholas Morrow moving from middle linebacker to weakside linebacker.

Because they activated only Thomas from the practice squad, it's possible they're planning on injured Roquan Smith playing in the game despite his hip injury. It kept him out of practice all week and he was declared questionable on the final injury report.

If they had been down two linebackers, it's very likely they would have also activated DeMarquis Gates, the other linebacker they have on the practice squad. They are allowed to promote a second player for the game but didn't.

They also didn't activate cornerback Harrison Hand or Davontae Harris from the practice squad. With Jaylon Johnson's hamstring an issue, it would be have been a logical move if he is going to be unable to play.

Also, the fact they haven't promoted another offensive lineman could indicate Lucas Patrick is ready to move back into a starting role at center after playing the first two games with a cast on his right hand following a training camp injury and surgery to his thumb. 

Patrick was seen snapping the ball during individual work at Halas Hall but hasn't said if he is moving back, with Sam Mustipher going to the bench and Teven Jenkins playing full time at right guard.

