Why Bears Need a Tackle and Possible Draft Picks to Watch

Blocking scheme decisions and even quarterback choice could impact how high the Bears rate this need in the draft in 2021

It's critical for the Bears to make a fast decision on whether to pursue the use of the outside zone blocking scheme they emphasized late last season, or whether to return to the inside-zone emphasis used earlier.

The reason for this is it greatly impacts how they'll use their draft picks.

If they're going to continue with the outside zone scheme, they need drastically to improve their tackle play and emphasize this in the draft or free agency.

If the return is to inside zone, it's not as critical but it can help.

Inside zone offers more chances for effective combination blocks between guards and centers or tackles and guards. If tackles have help blocking, it's less of a problem.

The outside zone scheme revolves largely around two positions: the running back and the tackle. The concept is a back taking the ball deeper in the backfield, reading the block of the tackle on the side of the line where the play is going, and determining whether to take it outside or cut back inside.

If your key block is from the tackle, you need a good run-blocking tackle.

First, understand neither Bobby Massie nor Charles Leno Jr. have been as bad as Bears followers make them out to be on social media or call-in shows. They've been average tackles over the course of their time in Chicago. Pro Football Focus grades have consistently put their blocking near the middle of the pack.

However, neither Massie nor Leno Jr. are dominant run blockers by PFF's grading or even to the naked eye.

Massie has never graded out higher as a run blocker than a pass blocker since arriving in Chicago as a free agent from Arizona in 2016. Leno only once in the past five seasons has been a better run blocker than pass blocker according to PFF grades.

Interestingly Leno's best run-blocking season by PFF grades came in 2020, when the Bears went to the outside zone blocking scheme. He had a 74.5 grade blocking the run and 69.4 on the pass. Both are decent marks.

Massie has had injury problems the last two years and missed big chunks of the season. He turns 32 for this season while Leno turns 30 during the season, so age isn't a huge matter with either. The health issue for Massie is.

Based on this and the changes outside zone could cause, the Bears need to be looking at tackle and particularly right tackle. They could sign back Germain Ifedi. Although he improved last year at avoiding penalties, he wasn't significantly better as a blocker to warrant ignoring the right tackle spot in the draft. Besides, they had determined his best position was guard.

Here are some of the best options the Bears will have available at tackle, based on draft position and likely availability from projections by NFL Draft Bible. This won't include Penei Swell, the consensus top tackle from Oregon who will go early in Round 1 before the Bears pick.

The rest of the top tackles seem to fluctuate in mock drafts almost daily and it's difficult to project which goes second at the position group and which are third or fourth. Nevertheless, one thing scouts and analysts seem to agree on is it's a good year to look for a tackle in the draft.

Cream of the Crop After Sewell

Jalen Mayfield

If the Bears want to immediately plug in a right tackle right out of college, he might be the best possible choice. He is the ideal size at 6-5, 319, but he's also lacking some of the starts other linemen might have as a redshirt sophomore. However, he has played the right tackle position and wouldn't be moving to another spot as many other tackle candidates would. His production has been consistent to spectacular and came against a barrage of the best pass rushers college football had to offer. Mayfield was at Michigan in 2019 when Juan Castillo was a Michigan offensive line advisor. So he would be familiar with his position coach.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

USC's 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle and guard, he's viewed more by NFL Draft Bible as a left tackle after he became starter when Austin Jackson moved to the NFL. Walterfootball.com has projected he'll be an excellent pass blocker due to his quick feet and ability to glide while taking on contact. However, he is not a mauling right tackle type and needs better strength and run-blocking technique.

Christian Darrisaw

Virginia Tech's 6-5, 314-pound left tackle has ideal weight, strength and size for left tackle but has displayed some inconsistencies to keep scouts from viewing him as an upper first-round type of blocker. Still, he's extremely fast, gets out on screens and pulls well. Unlike many linemen, once he gets into the open field he will locate someone to block and execute. An all-around type who might be too good to pass on for the Bears if he was there at No. 20.

Teven Jenkins

At 6-6, 320 he could fit in as a right tackle, guard or left tackle but has been at his best as a left tackle in college. A fifth-year senior so experience is not his problem. As a run blocker, NFL Draft Network views him as someone who can humble defenders with power. He has been seen finishing blocks very well. Some scouts have questioned whether he has the quick feet of a left tackle for the NFL, so his fit in the NFL might be as a classic mauling right tackle.

Alex Leatherwood

At 6-5, 312, Leatherwood has the size and productivity for a school known for offensive linemen in his favor. He didn't experience a consistent Senior Bowl week but did play better in the game itself. His ability to maintain balance as a pass blocker has been questioned on several web sites from different scouts. He's very experienced and his strength and hand usage are unquestioned, as he has no problem attaching to a defender then continuing throughout the play. A team looking for a powerful run-blocking tackle or guard would have a hard time finding a prospect in this draft who is better than Leatherwood.

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Another left tackle who often in scouting reports is said to have the best upside of any potential first-round linemen. However, they all point out he has plenty still to smooth out on the edges because he needs technique improvement. The skills he displays are natural but not refined. He's rather lean at 6-7 and 300 but could fill out. With those long arms and great height, he'd be ideal at left tackle with some basic progression.

Next-Best Options

Rashawn Slater

Northwestern's tackle might be a bit too short and lacking the reach needed for NFL player at this position. Some see him as an excellent guard candidate in the NFL. He measured 6-4, 308. However, his technique, quickness and ability to glide were more similar to those of good left tackles and his overall execution in pass blocking followed this up. So it's possible a team will try him first at left tackle.

Jackson Carman

More of a Day 2 selection according to several scouts, he has the ideal size to be a right tackle at 6-5 and a massive 345. Some suggest he even needs to lose weight. He showed adequate quickness for a college tackle by playing effectively on the left side at Clemson, and many scouts view him as a power-blocking guard. Walterfootball.com pointed out how he experienced great difficulty trying to handle Ohio State's quick edge rushers in postseason play. Plenty of have problem handling Ohio State edges.

Dillon Radunz

The Senior Bowl practice player lauded by everyone, he displayed top-level pass blocking technique blocking the best pass rushers despite having come from North Dakota State. At 6-5 1/2, 305, Radunz has the classic reach of a left tackle in the NFL and already seems to possess the instincts. It's just a matter of facing top talent on a regular, live basis for him. He's what you'd call a lineman who is rising on the draft boards at this point.

Worth Taking a Flyer

Daniel Faalele

You knew it would eventually happen and here it is: The 400-pound lineman. He was listed at 6-8, 400. Considering his size, scouts see his quickness as still being decent. He'll need to get better with his hands and technique like remaining square, but with his long arms on a 6-8 body, he could be a project type player who eventually pays big dividends for a team in a few years.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven