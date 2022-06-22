2022 Fantasy IDP Forecast: Justin Jones, to the Bears, is capable of blossoming in a different style defense, rather than being merely a second choice after the Larry Ogunjobi signing fizzled due to a failed physical.

The Tuesday announcement about Larry Ogunjobi signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to fortify their imposing defensive front only underscored the commitment by the Bears to defensive tackle Justin Jones as their three technique.

It should have come as no surprise Ogunjobi didn't want to revisit the Bears contract situation after he failed a physical to start March free agency, especially after the way his good friend and former Bengals teammate D.J. Reader described that situation back in May.

"I've always had his back," Reader told Bengals writers at the time. "I've watched him grow as a player. It's very unfortunate the situation happened. When I saw it, it really pissed me off but I can't comment on it."

Obviously someone wasn't happy with how that situation in Chicago changed drastically after a $40.5 million deal was pulled off the table following the failed physical.

Ogunjobi had suffered a right foot injury in the playoffs in January.

"It's one of those situations where you think your life is going to change, and boy, does your life change, just now," Reader said at that press conference.

GM Ryan Poles had said afterward that he couldn't rule out pursuing Ogunjobi again, but it's apparent Ogunjobi had ruled out the Bears as he visited the Jets and Steelers before signing for one year at undisclosed terms.

This leaves the Bears with Justin Jones, backup Mario Edwards Jr. and otherwise a ton of inexperience at the critical three technique.

So Jones will need to be the main penetrator who disrupts in this scheme unless one falls into their laps after roster cuts. It's unlikely they'd pursue someone like available free agent Ndamukong Suh, who would be expensive and could be done playing at age 35.

It's quite a bit different situation for the Bears relying on Jones this year rather than Ogunjobi because of their contrasting experience levels with the three technique in different styles of defense, not to mention the results.

Ogunjobi played much more, averaging 675 defensive snaps over five seasons. Jones averaged 454 plays a year over four years. Ogujobi has 21 1/2 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits ad 229 tackles. Jones has 4 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits and 118 tackles. Both had one season when they weren't starting.

So it's obvious the Bears have settled for a player who has accomplished less, and his two-year, $12 million deal reflects this.

There is hope he'll blossom in this defense.

Jones wasn't a three technique in a 4-3 scheme with the Chargers but played a similar style by attacking gaps at times. But the 3-4 overall is a two-gap system and so he hasn't always played 100% in the role like he will this year.

"So he's been playing some three technique, so that, to me, that's why we really recruited him and brought him here," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We saw visual evidence on tape that he could do the spot. He's done a good job with it.

"It's a takeoff position. It lends to his athletic ability, and he's just gonna get better and better and better. So I didn't really see the jump because it was a 3-4 system. A lot of those guys are in under defense, so we really saw it on tape when we recruited him."

Eberflus likes the disruptive energy Jones displays in OTAs and minicamps, although it's difficult to judge without players being in pads.

"Obviously I love the athletic ability, I love the man, I love his attitude," Eberflus said. "He's working super hard, and again, the evaluation will continue to go all the way through training camp, like we said. When we put the pads on, then we get our true evaluation. But where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that."

Jones sees no problem applying his athletic ability to a position with a different emphasis than in his former team's scheme.

"As for the scheme, it's just that penetrating three technique, get off the ball and really just effort," Jones said. "That's kind of the staple of my game, I feel like. Really just flying around, making tackles and making plays and being disruptive is kind of my game.

"I feel like I fit in, I feel like I'm at home in this scheme. Guys I'm around are also helping me along as well, obviously learning the plays and making sure that we're all on the same page at all times on every down. That's kind of where we’re at right now."

It's definitely a different situation than Jones has experienced and different than the Bears planned for when free agency started.

However, both appear intent on making the most of this situation.

Justin Jones at a Glance

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 309 pounds, fifth season.

Career: 51 games, 35 starts, 4 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, 23 pressures, 118 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries.

2021: Played 11 games, career-highs of three sacks, five tackles for loss. Made 37 tackles.

The Number: 12. Jones has started no more than 12 games in any season during his career. He hasn't played in more than 13 for a season since his rookie year of 2018.

2022 FanNation Projection for Jones: 5 1/2 sacks, eight QB hits, seven tackles for loss, 43 tackles.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven