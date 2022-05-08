Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees no specific need to sign an X-receiver and believes the entire receiver corps could be filled with them.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands the angst of fans over the lack of an X-receiver type on the roster.

The Bears had chances but didn't draft a true "X-receiver" type, the big, vertical outside target like they had in Allen Robinson. Getsy sounded a bit like the quarterback he used to work with in Green Bay while responding to the fan anxiety over this. It was Aaron Rodgers who told everyone "relax" after a slow start in 2014, and it has sort of become his go-to word when things get bad.

"Fans, of course, everybody, wants Davante Adams," Getsy said as rookie minicamp closed. "Who wouldn’t want Davante Adams, right? That’s part of it.

"But Davante wasn’t Davante until he became Davante. I think the system will enable some of these guys to play at their potential. And so we’ll see what we can do. We'll give them an opportunity to show em what they got."

The reason Getsy is not worried about an X-type is the offense itself. Everybody can be the X-receiver in it. Everybody can be the slot and everyone can be a Z-receiver.

"That's what the whole offense is built around, the versatility of everyone," Getsy said. "So, we want versatile guys, guys that can do a bunch of different things, give us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things with each guy.

"So, we don't want just one guy that can run down the field. We don't want just one guy that can run a choice route. We want guys that can do a bunch of different things."

It's why he says third-round draft pick Velus Jones is a good fit for this attack. Jones wasn't specifically an X-receiver in Tennessee's offense. He lined up all over the field, even the backfield at times.

"He definitely has that versatility so that’s really cool," Getsy said. "It was fun to see this weekend."

Getsy remains upbeat about another receiver, one he knows well. Equanimeous St. Brown can also fit this approach as a former Packer in a similar offense, one who knows what Getsy wants.

"I thought EQ had a tremendous year last year in his growth and his maturity from where he was to where he is now," Getsy said. "I was really excited that we were able to snag him up because I think all his best football is ahead of him."

It would have to be if he truly is optimistic because St. Brown can contribute because he had only nine catches last year and 37 in three seasons. St. Brown is 6-foot-5 but has lined up in the slot, so he can be versatile if they can unlock any talent he might have.

"So I'm excited to see, he's one of those guys again you know you talk about a big body, a guy that can run, his toughness and all that stuff and everything that we're going to preach in this system he's that expectation, he's that leader of that mindset," Getsy said.

Tight end Cole Kmet also has shown the kind of versatility of target Getsy wants from pass catchers in the offense.

"You know we're making sure that we master, in order to be able to master our craft we have to master each step," Getsy said. "So we're just, we're staying on track. I think he's if anything ahead of pace and I'm real excited to see by the end of this thing if we're just going to keep knocking out these steps, that's all."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven