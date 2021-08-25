Bears Who Need a Statement Game on Offense

The toughest Bears cuts will come at the wide receiver position and the final preseason game offers those players one last chance to build a case for staying on the roster.

It's one players on many NFL rosters around the league need to make at this time of training camp.

Asked if coaches had seen enough from him to guarantee a roster spot, Newsome wasted no time thinking about it.

"Nah, I don't think they've seen enough," Newsome said. "I ain't seen enough, so they couldn't see enough.”

Newsome suffered a broken collarbone in OTAs and felt he needed to get back into shape before he could start producing the way he wants.

"I think I'm almost where I want to be but I ain't all the way where I want to be," he said. "But I definitely feel the progress because my first week back it was a little rough for me. I was a little tired.

"But I definitely feel like my wind is getting back. But like I said, I still have more work to do."

The most crowded offensive position battle is at wide receiver and Newsome could have a tough time trying to make a statement.

"It's a good feeling when you know you have some guys that unfortunately you're going to have to cut that could make your roster," coach Matt Nagy said.

Nagy knows there are close battles.

"So I don’t know what the exact number is right now off the top of my head, but I do know that we feel good about the roster that we're gonna end up with and we know there's going to be some good players that get cut," Nagy added.

Here are five offensive players who need to make a statement coming into the preseason finale because of final cuts approaching.

1. WR Dazz Newsome

He was billed as a slot receiver who could replace Anthony Miller and they can only take five or six receivers for the roster. After Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin, it's leaving only room for one or two more. As this year's sixth-round pick Newsome would seem a natural for one spot because of his punt return ability. He has only a 7-yard catch to date in games, hasn't made many practice receptions and made two punt returns for 13 total yards last week. Jon'Vea Johnson actually did better on two punt returns against Miami than Newsome did against Buffalo. Johnson also has begun to show up in practice with catches.

Newsome knows what he needs to show in Saturday's game.

"That I can make people miss and that I can get up the field and turn it into a home run," he said.

2. WR Isaiah Coulter

The Bears just signed him Sunday and on Monday he walked out on the practice field and on one of the first plays caught a long touchdown pass on the post from Justin Fields, then he hauled in another long catch later in practice near the sideline. This is a player who had great promise and was a fifth-round Houston draft pick but with no time left to impress coaches he's going to need to do it immediately because many other receivers have been toiling in throughout camp.

3. WR Chris Lacy

Just another among several wide receivers who have to do something to show they should belong. Rodney Adams has done this, although he's in a somewhat shaky position, as well. Lacy is listed as an X-receiver replacement for Allen Robinson on the "unofficial" Bears depth chart. While he has the size to be at the position, his hands have been the question in camp. He's also not a proven practice squad player so he needs to make some type of statement in this regard.

4. T Lachavious Simmons

It could come down to cutting Simmons or Arlington Hambright, the seventh-round picks from last year. Simmons has more all-around value because he could play guard or tackle and versatility is a prerequisite as a backup lineman. Alex Bars can play every position and this is why he's valuable. It's possible that they'll go with just eight offensive linemen because of the versatility they have within the group. In this case, both Hambright and Simmons would seem destined for the practice squad again.

5. WR Riley Ridley

Ridley has caught more passes in the later portion of camp than Javon Wims, but the Bears have seen some value from Wims on coverage units. Neither one has been as impressive catching passes in practices as Adams has been. The Bears will have to weigh the special teams aspect against the receiving potential. Ridley needs to do something in a game to stand out and make it so they decide to give him a third year.

