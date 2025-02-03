Would Patrick Mahomes be the G.O.A.T. had he been drafted by the Chicago Bears?
April 27, 2017. a draft day that shall live in infamy. At least in Illinois.
The Chicago Bears general manager was Ryan Pace. His team was coming off of a 3-13 season. The three-headed quarterback monster of Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, and Bryan Hoyer was bottom-of-the-barrel bad.
Luckily for Pace, the top of the 2017 draft had some high-level signal calling talent: Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, and Mitchell Trubisky.
Mahomes had a mindblowing career at Texas Tech, racking up 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns. Watson put up similar numbers at Clemson, with 10,163 yards and 90 tuddies. Trubisky, well, it was hard to classify his career, as he was a full-time starter for just one season, and ended his college tenure with 4,762 yards and 41 touchdowns.
The obvious choice for Chicago was to use their number three pick on Mahomes. But Pace outsmarted himself, trading up to the two-spot, gifting San Francisco the aforementioned number three pick as well as their third- and fourth-rounders and a 2018 third-rounder.
Y’all know what happened next: Mahomes became the G.O.A.T. 2.0, while after a wobbly four years in Chicago, Trubisky put in time with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, where he’s currently Josh Allen’s mop-up man.
This all has us wondering, could Mahomes have been MAHOMES in Chicago?
Roster Questions
In Chicago, Mahomes would’ve been staring at a sub-optimal collection of skill players:
- RB: Jordan Howard
- RB: Tarik Cohen
- WR: Kendall Wright
- WR: Josh Bellamy
- WR: Dontrelle Inman
- TE: Zach Miller
How this team managed five wins is baffling.
Infrastructure Questions
Another problem: Bears head coach John Fox was well past his sell-by date, and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was inexperienced and overmatched. Even more problematically for Mahomes, the Bears hadn’t successfully developed a quarterback since Jim McMahon—and that was over 30 years prior.
Reid the Room
Meanwhile in Kansas City, Mahomes was perfectly set up for success. He was able to sit for the 2017 season and learn from savvy veteran Alex Smith. Plus he had a magnificent coach in Andy Reid, who led his squad to a 10-6 record.
Come 2018, Mahomes—with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and prime Kareem Hunt in tow—hit the ground running, racking up 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and an MVP award.
We’ll spare you Trubisky’s stats.
Alternate Universe
If and when Mahomes ever thinks about what his career might have looked like in Chicago, you know he’s relieved as hell he landed in Missouri.
Sure, his talent level was such that he could’ve dragged the Bears to a .500 record, give or take, but the team had so many issues on the field, on the sidelines, and in the front office that the chances of him ever reaching G.O.A.T. status in the Windy City were slim to none.