Bears defense requires more than a weather assist to slow Jared Goff

The Jared Goff winter storm watch is on ... again.

As a strong supporter of his former quarterback, Bears coach Ben Johnson would never agree about it. However, cold weather has never been Goff's favorite playing experience.

Last year Goff undeniably stood this concept on its ear when he came to Soldier Field with game time temperature of 29 degrees and dissected the Bears' defense.

Then again, this was while Eric Washington was defensive coordinator and the Bears were in the throes of a 10-game losing streak. The Lions won 34-17 and Goff ran the "stumble bum" play to perfection with a classic fake and then throw for a TD to Sam LaPorta.

At this point in the Lions/Bears game, the Lions were up to 63 yards on 12 carries and just got a first down off an 11-yard carry by Gibbs. They were up 13-0 and this was the perfect time to take a shot downfield. Goff using play-action & finds Jamo!

Goff went 23 of 32 for 336 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and LaPorta.

So much for the Goff cold weather theory?

Well, perhaps not because it's going to be tested again Sunday as the Soldier Field forecast is 29 or 30 degrees at game time.

Another Ben Johnson special



Jared Goff fakes the fumble (which included Craig Reynolds diving to the turf and Lions players yelling “ball, ball”) and hits Laporta for the TD pic.twitter.com/OB8WXagD5K — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) December 22, 2024

Going into the game last year, Goff had played in 10 games with game time temperature of 32 or colder and he was 188 of 303 for 2,203 with six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 78.58.

This was based on reported game time air temperature by NFL statistics.

The Lions have not played in real cold weather since then. Their coldest weather this year came in Philadelphia when it was a balmy 45.

How about Jared Goff with a derpy derp interception against the Bears.

For his career now, Goff has a 96.8 passer rating, but it's 86.4 in temperatures 32 or colder. He averages 230.8 yards at freezing or lower, which is 31.1 yards less than his career average. He is 211 for 335 for 2,539 yards with nine TDs and seven interceptions. His interception rate is 2.1% and TD rate 2.7%.

The TD rate is 2.2% lower than his career TD percentage and interception rate 0.2% higher.

In the cold, his teams are 5-5-1 and for his career they're 89-60-1.

In his eight career games against the #Bears, Jared Goff has thrown for 12 TDs, 8 interceptions and been sacked 14 times.

The success last year at Soldier Field is tempered by his previous trip there in 2023, when he got picked off twice, threw for 161 yards on 20 of 35 and was sacked four times in a 28-13 loss. His passer rating was 54.6, but it was a relatively tropical 36 degrees on Dec. 10 in 2023.

Only 11 games in a career as long and successful as Goff's is hardly a good sample size.

Still, it's an extra number to toss into the stew when trying to determine whether Detroit can come in minus some key players, with no real incentive, and score a road win during what has been a dream-type Chicago season.

Yesterday there was some finger pointing at Lions LT Taylor Decker for his play against the Bears. That’s fine, the Lions OL didn’t play great and yes he gives up a sack on this play.



However, Jared Goff did his OL no favors here. Goff is averaging 2.3 seconds in the pocket… pic.twitter.com/Wblh6nmC5N — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 12, 2023

An even better asset for the Bears in this one than the cold would be a better pass rush.

It was a not-so veiled commentary on the defense’s struggles following Sunday’s loss to San Francisco when Johnson was talking about Brock Purdy's success against his defense.

“We certainly didn't affect him enough,” Johnson said.

Cold weather or not, they’ll find the same happens with Goff if he’s able to stand and pick away at their secondary.

#Bears Rookie Zacch Pickens hit Jared Goff on that Tremaine Edmunds interception. The rookie DTs continue to make an impact.

X: BearsOnSI