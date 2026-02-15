Arlington Heights Bears Stadium Approaches Key Thursday Meeting

After speculation and back-room type dealings and a strong push by Indiana, the Illinois legislature now appears ready to take the Bears' stadium project seriously.

It's a little late since Sunday marks three years since the Bears bought the Arlington International Racecourse property but still not so late that it could require a Caleb Williams-style comeback to get the stadium project approved.

The Illinois State House Revenue and Finance Committee will hold a Thursday morning hearing on the so-called megaproject bill that would give the Bears the tax certainty they seek under local taxing districts. They're also seeking over $850 million in

Now, long-stalled legislation that would give the NFL franchise a long-term property tax break and pave the way to construction of a stadium complex on the prime Northwest suburban acreage is finally set to move this week in Springfield.

New Bears stadium developments …



After languishing for three years in Springfield, the Bears-backed megaproject legislation is finally out of the rules committee and set for a formal hearing Thursday.



Next week’s news tonight in the @dailyherald https://t.co/xWyk7n3PmI — Chris Placek (@chrisplacek) February 14, 2026

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legal advisors have been meeting behind the scenes with the Bears, according to the Chicago Tribune, since December to get the specifics of this in order to go forward.

“You’re seeing people that are moving with a purpose," Illinois Rep. Mary Beth Canty told the Arlington Heights Daily Herald's Chris Placek . "They are moving quickly, but still in a way that is smart and methodical.”

Renderings of the #Bears’ proposed stadium in Arlington Heights released today. Similar to the previously proposed lakefront stadium in Chicago, with a few slight changes. pic.twitter.com/gfldLGubBC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2025

The bill lets the Bears, or anyone else's project worth at least $500 million, negotiate tax payments directly with local taxing districts. The Bears have been working this out in advance so it isn't a problem once a the megaproject bill is passed.

Pressure mounts still in Indiana

Indiana's Senate already passed its funding plan for a stadium that would most likely be in Hammond, and that state's legislature needs House to sign off and Gov. Mike Braun to do the same. Indiana is pushing for certainty from the Bears on the deal, and its legislative session is due to end before the Illinois session. So there is a need for immediacy on the part of the Illinois politicians.

Chicago Bears release renderings of proposed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights, saying taxpayers will likely have to help fund the latter portion of the project. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ra8qYwbMrx — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) September 6, 2022

Canty told the Herald there could be more public discussion by legislators, testimony from any witnesses and committee hearings before any votes. Indiana's offer to build the stadium for the Bears and then let them run it could look too lucrative for the McCaskey family ownership to pass on, especially if there are any delays.

The difference here is the Bears would own the property in Arlington Heights. They would be managing it and would be tenants for at least 35 years under the Indiana plan.

After all the uncertainty and back and forth, it finally appears the conclusion to this political football game is approaching and if the Bears are to remain the "pride and joy of Illinois," as their World War II era fight song says, then Pritzker and his minions need to push things over the goal line.

The bumbling, stumbling, FUMBLING leadership of Gov.Pritzker & Mayor Johnson may cause the1st place Chicago Bears to move to Indiana. Bad enough the people of Illinois are plagued with high taxes & high crime. Losing the Bears would be unBEARable. https://t.co/5oUJEqsPe2 — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) December 18, 2025

Expect complaints about the debt remaining with Soldier Field's 2002-03 reconstruction to pop up again from Chicago politicians. The Bears long ago paid off what their part of the agreement required, but the debt was improperly managed on the city's end through the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority and there could be more demands that the Bears pay more to help retire that bond.

Pritzker himself had been demanding this as recently as September.

Shocking that the Bears would build a stadium on the $200M property they purchased to build a stadium on. — Matthew Lee Rosen (@MatthewLeeRosen) February 10, 2026

"The Bears don’t owe that," Pritzker said in January. "That is a decision that government leaders made years ago to borrow that money to create the Bears stadium. The actual fiscal responsibility, the financial responsibility for that debt, does not fall on the Bears.”

The development of a second proposal from Portage, Ind., this week might not receiver serious consideration but it does help Illinois in one respect. The Indiana group would like a final word on this project for Hammond but the Portage project suggestion gives the Bears an Indiana alternatve should Hammond pull out. And that second alternative keeps the pressure on Illinois to get its bill passed.

It's time for everyone on all sides to forgive and forget, especially the Chicago politicians who have operated for three years under the delusion they had the right to keep the Bears in the NFL's smallest stadium. Getting an Illinois stadium built should be everyone's goal.

Portage, Indiana just unveiled stadium renders for a Bears entertainment district called “Halas Harbor.”



Indiana is making a serious push to steal the Bears from Illinois. The pressure is real 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2gDkmw3pUR — JAY🤘🏽🐻⬇️ Kings of the NORTH (@Directhim) February 11, 2026

