Why the Bears Could Face More Pressure Than Any Division Winner

Ben Johnson enjoyed vacation time with his family at a Bulls game and Caleb Williams has been taking advantage of his celebrity this offseason.

All the Bears need to take advantage of this offseason away because when they return it will be a much more difficult challenge ahead than they faced last year. Not only is the schedule more difficult, but the expectations are much higher.

This topic was addressed Tuesday by NFL Network's Good Morning Football in its "Moving the Sticks" segment as the Bears were named by the most panelists as the team with the most to prove of the NFC division winners. That's a big statement considering the Super Bowl champion Seahawks are division winners who didn't make the playoffs the previous season, but it's probably true.

The team that makes the most noise will always get attention. In other words, there's no more sneaking up on opponents for Johnson and the Bears.

The Bears didn't just win, they beat their chests as they continued to roll "7s" last year. And it was their coach stoking the fire.

"It's (if) what they did last year is sustainable," said panelist Manti Te'o, a former Bear. "What I'm referring to is Ben Johnson and 'bleep the Packers,' the postgame handshake (with Matt LaFleur), with the taking the shirt off, all of those antics. Can you continue to do that? Like, it's one thing to do the first year and bring excitement. I love it. But can you sustain that next year?

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bears QB Caleb Williams makes a cameo in Yeat & EsDeeKid's new music video.



The Iceman is a bona fide superstar.



🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/tjzhb3TUOz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2026

"There's going to be a satisfaction that many fans in the league take if the Bears take a step back and all the sudden you look up and it's like, 'Oh, they're 7-10.' "

Johnson was writing big checks last year with everything he did to fuel the fire. Can he and the team follow that up against a tougher schedule?

Network panelist Kyle Brandt, a self-proclaimed Bears fan, pointed to their history of not following up on success as a reason to doubt them. He cited the 2019 year after their double-doink exit from the playoffs.

Ben Johnson on the Packers. pic.twitter.com/9ceVJS5uHl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 24, 2026

"Matt Nagy won coach of the year like Ben Johnson didn't this year and then three years later it all fell in on itself," Brandt reminded. "And so it's like, don't feel like you have it made just because you won the NFC North."

Different situation now for Bears

Then again, if you've caught everyone's attention you were doing something right A team proving nothing like they did under Matt Eberflus will gather no attention except for laughter.

"[Caleb Williams] just hadn't played a lot of ball in this league yet, and yet he is a phenomenal football player." 🙌



Bears head coach Ben Johnson joins SportsCenter to discuss his historic first season in Chicago and building chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams ✍️ pic.twitter.com/W07bhn1eDH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2026

The Bears are in a position where they need to follow up on success, but at least there was success to follow up on for a change.

The difference here from 2018 is their quarterback's potential as he seemed to catch fire in the season's second half, and the offense's success. Matt Nagy might have been an offensive-side coach and former coordinator but the 2018 team only won the division because of its defense.

A viewer named Erick Bryant reached out to @WGNNews to share his original song "Ice Man" on Caleb Williams and the #Bears late-game heroics. We've been singing it all week in the sports office--it slaps! Check it out. pic.twitter.com/Qfri5wCBnX — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) January 16, 2026

The 2025 Bears had turnovers generated by a bad defense, but won games because of an offense ranked higher than any they’ve had since 1983.

It appears more sustainable than any success they had since the 1980s run because of the young personnel in place and producing—particularly the quarterback.

"I credit the player, but also the coach who has completely turned around the fortunes of this franchise."@jjones9 on Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson following Chicago’s Wild Card win over the Packers pic.twitter.com/IIS6RjuX1m — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2026

In the NFL, they say “defense travels” as a way to explain the best way to win road games.

What travels from season to season is successful, established offense and a passing game.

Johnson has already shown, in Detroit, he can keep offensive momentum going from one season to the next, so there's every reason to think they can live up to those lofty expectations.

Simone Biles and other wives and girlfriends of Bears players danced on the field with cheese graters on their heads after the team beat the Packers. pic.twitter.com/X2UXAJ310w — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) December 22, 2025

