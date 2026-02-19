Bears Appear Poised to Do Like So Many Other Illinois Businesses

It would appear another established business in the state of Illinois is on the verge of fleeing to the safety of fiscal competence and sanity in Indiana.

The hearing in Springfield regarding a Bears stadium was canceled on Thursday while an Indiana stadium plan moved forward in commmittee. All of the posturing and speculation would appear to be pointing one way. The Bears look like they're headed near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana.

The meeting cancellation came as Indiana's committee unanimously passed its legislation forward to the state's House for a vote to build a Bears stadium, lease it to them and let them run it. This cancellation of the meeting in Illinois isn't a final nail for the Arlington Heights stadium. It's just someone getting the hammer out and a nail from the box.

"The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date," the Bears said, in a statement. "We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana.

And the @PatMcAfeeShow has to move to Arlington heights https://t.co/lNHNCR6amn — kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 19, 2026

"We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

In the same year that Indiana won a national college football championship for the first time, it appears set to steal away a second pro football team.

Everyone is not gonna like this; but this is the current business model of the NFL https://t.co/OUtsYVnPG7 — K-Bear (@situationbears) February 19, 2026

There will be the usual crying and whining about the Bears leaving Illinois and how they can't call themselves the Chicago Bears anymore—it's a copyrighted name folks—but there is only one group of people to blame for this and it’s the politicians, and mainly Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

When you own the property already and it takes three years before you can even think of beginning to build on it due to state, local, and Chicago government bickering, infighting and political maneuvering, it's time to get a new plan. The less patient would have done it long ago.

In speaking to sources close to the situation, this Bears moving to Indiana thing is not just gaining momentum, it feels like an inevitability barring a major change of course from the state of Illinois. This is wild. More on @SInow soon... — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) February 19, 2026

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun issued a statement similar to the Bears, although it didn't finalize anything.

"We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal," Braun wrote. "If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly."

A nice dagger to Illinois' politically motiviated group of foot draggers was included.

If this does happen, I’ll be interested in which politicians will start throwing each other under the bus. I know it won’t hurt Pritzker too much, he has being a billionaire to fall back on. — Kevin (@Krazy4golf) February 19, 2026

"The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers," he wrote. "We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers."

The latest available data showed Illinois lost 2,616 businesses to other states from 1994-2023. Since 2017, though, the rate increased greatly and since the pandemic the rate tripled. Only California had more businesses leave than Illinois did, according to the last data.

Throw one more on the stack for Illinois.

Stop falling for the banana in the tailpipe. There’s a loooooong way to go. https://t.co/elRGG6x3Nr — Ross Read (@RossRead) February 19, 2026

Illinois is only good at taxing and chasing out business, along with employment and citizens. It's a vicious cycle resulting in even higher taxes, fewer and fewer residents. The same studies show 445,000 people left Illinois since 2020.

This doesn't even include the companies that might consider coming to Illinois but decide against it based on its pathetic taxing history.

Gov. Pritzker won't tell Illinoisans the truth about the damage his budgets have done, so I will.



I held a press conference after Pritzker's budget address. Here's his record after seven years:

1. Nation's 5th-worst economic growth

2. Nation's 5th-worst job growth

3. Nation's… pic.twitter.com/EB6FLDBn4A — Ted For Illinois (@TedForIllinois) February 19, 2026

It doesn't look good for the McCaskeys when you've finally got a product worth watching, win 12 games, you raise ticket prices 13.5% and then leave the state. Blame them only if you were born yesterday and know nothing of the state political machine or taxing situation.

This is what the state has brought upon itself with current bumbling leadership. Until voters wake up, it is what will continue.

Moody’s Analytics’ latest report confirms what many of us know and what Gov. Pritzker been attempting to cover up: Illinois is in deep economic trouble.



Citing below average population trends, deep-rooted fiscal problems, persistent outmigration, and a shrinking tax base,… pic.twitter.com/j3a2VolXFu — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) February 15, 2026

Soon the only businesses around will be mini malls and gas stations. The pro football team will be playing in Indiana now, just like the Giants and Jets play in another state than New York.

The Bears will need to change their fight song saying they are the "pride and joy of Illinois," though.

We need a new QUARTERBACK in Illinois. Governor Pritzker-who eats like a bear but throws like a girl-just turned the ball over. Outplayed by the governor next door, our beloved CHICAGO BEARS are about to move to Indiana. This would have never happened when I was governor! — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) February 19, 2026

A quick changeover should do.

Singing pride and joy "from Illinois" should do. From Illinois, just like all the taxpayers and businesses leaving in droves because the state has a terrible climate for business.

