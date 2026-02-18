Chicago Bears Short One Position on Announcement of Coaching Staff

The great mystery of what Will Lawing will do for Bears coach Ben Johnson and staff has been settled.

The Bears officially announced their coaching moves on Tuesday after many had been widely reported. However, with this they detailed the position that Will Lawing will be taking. He'll be an offensive analyst.

Lawing is Johnson's former college teammate at North Carolina and good friend, who was Boston College's offensive coordinator the past two years under Bill O'Brien and a former Texans assistant or O'Brien. Boston College had announced his departure for the Bears but no one had reported a role until this point.

Lawing's Boston College offense finished 16th in passing nationally last year after they had scored more points in 2024 than in any season since 2019. Lawing was a tight ends coach in 2023 for the Patriots after he was an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2021-22. His time with the Texans started in 2014 and ran through 2020. He was defensive quality control coach then an offensive analyst before moving to coach tight ends in his final two seasons

Can’t wait for Will Lawing to become the passing game coordinator for the #Bears! Just so underwhelming get creative a little bit like come on Ben — Caleb Fan Club (@WilliamsFC18) February 8, 2026

The Bears' coaching announcement included the addition of Isaiah Ford to the staff as an offensive quality control coach. Ford is a former NFL receiver who was on the Bears' roster in the 2023 offseason but didn't make the team. Ford made 63 receptions for 681 yards in his career.

Ford, a receiver for Miami in 2018 when Johnson was on staff there as tight ends coach, will apparently be a third offensive quality control coach because Matt Aponte was an offensive quality control coach last year and is still on the staff, as is 2025 quality control assistant Zach Cable.

The Bears haven't specified yet who their passing game coordinator will be, or if they are hiring one at all. There is none on the staff they've rle It had been Press Taylor, but the former Jaguars offensive coordinator was promoted to Bears offensive coordinator without play-calling duties after Declan Doyle left to be Ravens offensive coordinator.

A team doesn't necessarily need a coach as a passing game coordinator, but it's a direction more and more of them have gone over the years and the Bears have had one since Dave Ragone was named their passing game coordinator in 2020 under Matt Nagy.

Will Lawing, now an offensive analyst for the Bears, is an important addition alongside Ben Johnson. They were teammates at UNC and Lawing was last offensive coordinator at Boston College. A trusted lieutenant to help guide the offense as Johnson grows and adapts in Year 2. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) February 18, 2026

Considering Johnson is head coach and also must call plays, it seems like a position that they would consider vital.

However, it could be that between Taylor, Lawing, three quality control coaches and receivers/assistant head coach Antwaan Randle El, the Bears believe they have those responsibilities addressed.

Chicago Bears 2026 Coaching Staff

Head coach Ben Johnson

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower

Wide receivers coach/assistant head coach Antwaan Randl El

Quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett

Running backs coach Eric Studesville

Tight ends coach Jim Dray

Offensive line coach Dan Roushar

Defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator Al Harris

Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett

Linebackers coach Richard Smith

Offensive quality control Matt Aponte



Assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins



Offensive quality control Zach Cable



Assistant offensive line Kyle Devan



Offensive quality control Isaiah Ford



Assistant defensive backs/safeties coach Matt Giordano



Senior defensive assistant Bill Johnson



Assistant linebackers coach Kevin Koch



Offensive analyst Will Lawing



Defensive assistant/nickel cornerbacks Cannon Matthews



Defensive quality control Kenny Norton III



Offensive assistant: quarterbacks and receivers Robbie Picazo

The Chicago #Bears have officially given Will Lawing a position on Ben Johnson's staff.



He will be an offensive analyst for the '26-'27 season.



Welcome officially to the Bears, coach! pic.twitter.com/FVYG66Fjka — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) February 18, 2026

