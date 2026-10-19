Bears' Bad Injury Luck Continues in Atlanta as Chicago Barely Survives Falcons Comeback

The Chicago Bears escaped Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons that should have never been that close. Chicago led by 24 points in the fourth quarter but allowed Atlanta to trail by one score at the game's end.

Quarterback Caleb Williams had a smooth return from injury after three weeks away, though he was sacked four times. Part of the problem was the Bears losing a key piece of the right side of their offensive line, guard Jonah Jackson.

Jackson injured his hip in the third quarter and was ruled doubtful to return by the team before not making it back by game's end. After the game, Coach Ben Johnson provided a brief update that it was his left hip.

Johnson didn't provide any further updates. Now, Chicago runs the risk of missing Jackson for a short turnaround for a Thursday Night Football clash with the New England Patriots.

Who Started For The Bears at Right Guard After Jonah Jackson's Injury?

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Luke Newman (65) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Newman got his first taste of meaningful action for the Bears this season on Sunday in Atlanta. Previously, he had played on special teams and in late-game garbage time outside of the occasional rotational looks.

Newman helped the team build its biggest lead, holding strong during a seven-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a Roschon Johnson touchdown run.

Newman can move around the interior, having moved from the tackle spot to the interior during his time at Michigan State. That's what got him drafted to the Windy City, according to Chicago director of college scouting Brett Ackley.

"You see him play center there, so that's really when it kind of piqued the interest, the versatility piece," Ackley said in 2025 after taking Newman in the sixth round. "He was one of those guys that as you went through the process, he slowly checked every box and did everything right."

Newman may get his chance to prove Ackley right with a short week potentially keeping Jackson out of "TNF."

Can Bears Deploy Logan Jones at Guard?

The other intriguing option is rookie Logan Jones, the team's second-round pick out of Iowa.

While Jones is a center by trade, he has the versatility to be moved around the line, just like Newman. Jones has been used primarily as a special teams player thus far.

It's unlikely Johnson risks throwing Jones into the fire too soon. With Garrett Bradbury's struggles at the starting center spot, Jones is an obvious successor there at some point in the near future.

Expect Newman to continue getting looks if Jackson can't play. Given the short turn around for Week 7, prepare for Newman to get the start against the Patriots.