The Chicago Bears' joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday got heated on multiple occasions, and especially after a Bears player laid a big hit on a Tennessee wideout.

According to Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears, Bears safety Xavier Woods was the one responsible for laying the hit, and Titans wideout Wan'Dale Robinson was the victim.

Following the play, Titans players went after Woods and a scrum ensued.

"Bears safety Xavier Woods just laid out Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Hard high hit over the middle. Flag thrown. Titans players went after Woods," Jahns wrote.

"Titans took exception to (Woods' hit on Robinson), justifiably so. Starts a scrum. Eventually broken up," FOX Sports' Ben Arthur reported.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Titans offensive lineman Austin Schlottman was among those involved in the scrum, and Tennessee wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor got into a bit of a scuffle with multiple Bears defensive backs.

"Austin Schlottmann didn't like it and went after Woods. Ridley and Ayomanor got into it with Bears DBs too," Davenport wrote.

Robert Saleh calls Woods hit "cheap"

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Robinson was placed into the concussion protocol, Titans head coach Robert Saleh said after practice.

Saleh then went on to call the hit on Robinson "cheap" when asked about it after making the announcement on the Titans wideout.

More fights

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) warms up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what appears to be a separate incident, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that rookie wide receiver Zavion Thomas "just tried to fight half the Titans defense."

That's pretty brave for a guy who stands at just 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds.

Things also got "chippy" after backup quarterback Tyson Bagent tried to make a tackle after an interception on a separate play that Titans players took offense to.

"Things got chippy too, especially after Tyson Bagent went to make a tackle after an INT. Titans did not like that," CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge wrote.

Tensions were boiling over before these fights broke out, as the two teams were consistently chirping at one another earlier in practice.

This is the most heated practice the Bears have had in what has been a rather uneventful offseason when it comes to practice fights.

With the joint practice in the books, the Bears will turn their attention to the preseason finale against Tennessee on Saturday night. We'll see if any of the bad blood carries over into the game.