The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' 15th Practice of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears hit the practice field for session No. 15 of training camp on Tuesday.

The Bears have a few important events over the next handful of days, as not only will they take part in another preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, they will also have the first joint practice of the offseason with the Bengals Thursday.

Tuesday's practice featured a slew of injury updates, with more bad news than good, and it wasn't a great day for the offense, although there were some standouts on that side of the ball.

Here's all of the most important things we compiled based on beat writer observations.

Good: Two return to practice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) warms up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Zavion Thomas and Xavier Woods were back at practice on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

Woods suffered a groin injury during the preseason win over the Cleveland Browns, while Thomas hadn't practiced since Aug. 9 because of a knee injury.

Not so good: New injuries & list of absences

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent was not at practice on Tuesday because of an injury.

According to CHGO Bears' Mark Carman, Bagent is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason opener and his status is in doubt for Saturday's game.

If Bagent doesn't go and Caleb Williams doesn't play again, we will see increased reps for both Case Keenum and rookie Miller Moss.

Along with Bagent, we can add Kiran Amegadjie to the training camp injury report after he exited practice with an undisclosed injury, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, who also noted that Amegadjie slammed his helmet in frustration.

Along with those players, Tyrique Stevenson, Marcus Davenport, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones, Nephi Sewell, Luke Newman and Wesley French did not practice.

Stevenson has missed about a week now, and Jones and Smith have been out for even longer. Sewell got injured in the preseason opener. Davenport just joined the team on Monday, so no surprise he isn't taking part yet.

Head coach Ben Johnson said before practice that Kyle Monangai is "week-to-week," which puts his status for Week 1 in question.

Good: Shake-up at left tackle

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) and offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) walk on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After less than ideal performances from Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills in the preseason opener, the Bears made a change at left tackle.

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that Theo Benedet would work with the twos behind Braxton Jones, who returned to his first-team reps, and Wills and Amegadjie would work with the second team at right tackle.

This is an indication that the Bears were not happy with what they saw from Wills and Amegadjie, which is why it makes sense for Chicago to explore other options at left tackle.

Not so good: "Bumpy day" for the offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Dan Wiederer described Tuesday as a "bumpy" one for the offense.

"Bumpy day in spots for the O. Still in flux at left tackle. Ball on the ground too much during 7 on 7. Penalties popping up today," he reported.

However, it wasn't all bad. Case Keenum finished off practice with a touchdown pass to JP Richardson, and Caleb Williams threw at least two touchdowns, one to Colston Loveland and another to Jahdae Walker, per Michal Dwojak of Bears Insider.

Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor noted that Williams had a few overthrows, but he also "put a perfectly placed ball into the end zone that was dropped by Rome Odunze."

Good: Strong days for Jones, Wills and Benedet

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay Harbor had positive reviews for Jones, Wills and Benedet.

"Braxton Jones looked solid at left tackle. He locked down Austin Booker during team work and anchored against Montez Sweat’s bull rush in one-on-ones," Harbor said.

"Theo Benedet had several physical blocks against Neville Gallimore and Daniel Hardy. He briefly got banged up but stayed in practice. Booker beat him badly with a speed rush on his first rep back. Overall looked like a good day," Harbor added.

"Jedrick Wills had clean sets with both the threes and twos," Harbor noted.

This competition is still worth paying attention to, as it remains to be seen if Ozzy Trapilo will be ready for the start of the season. He was at practice again on Tuesday, but he is still ramping up.