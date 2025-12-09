It's starting to seem like Dennis Allen's mirrors are all broken and the fire creating all of his smoke has been extinguished.

For weeks on end since the Bears defense encountered repeated defensive injuries , they still stayed in games with their defensive coordinator's disguised coverages, good play by subs, takeaways, and by preventing longer touchdowns.

In recent games, they're hemorrhaging bigger chunk plays. It reached a peak in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers . The reason for the problem is their use of high-risk tactics because they must counter their lack of a pass rush and also the personnel shortage.

The touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Jordan Love to Bo Melton just before halftime still eats away at the Bears.

WOAH! 😳😳😳#Packers Jordan Love threw a 67-yard Touchdown pass that was ALMOST picked off after Love couldn’t get enough air on the throw. Luckily Bo Melton started jogging to let the ball catch up, ultimately saving the play.



That was CLOSE. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Bt9a9JU7mY — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) December 7, 2025

Big-play Bears problems

“Just in general, 1:14 left on the clock a before half, we can't allow a touchdown," coach Ben Johnson said. "Our guys know that. It’s something that we're going to address and clean up.

"In that particular coverage there were some elements on the back end, I'm not going to get into specifics thereT that we felt like we could do a better job of taking that ball away. Like I said, I'm not going to get into specifics on what that thing should look like. I think that's for our guys in house here, but we can defend that play better.”

Christian Watson hit a max speed of 21.60 MPH on this 41-yard TD, per @NextGenStats 🔥



📲 Stream with NFL+pic.twitter.com/iqDt0As9br — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 7, 2025

Going into the game, the Bears had slipped to the worst percentage of explosive plays allowed in the league at 7.5%, according to Sharp Football Analytics. Explosive plays are runs of 10 yards or longer and passes of 20 yards or longer.

Only the Commanders and Bengals had been allowing more than the Bears' average of 6.1 yards per play. At the same time, Sharp has Chicago's defensive line producing the second-lowest rate of pressure on quarterbacks.

Giving up eight plays of 15 yard or longer to the Packers isn't going to help their situation.

An 8-for-12 disaster on third downs also damaged the defense. They had rated among league leaders on third downs much of the season but have slipped to 14th at 39.29%.

Dennis Allen is that guy. What he’s been able to do with a defense that’s decimated by injuries is incredible pic.twitter.com/V9TZIx3eGh — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) November 29, 2025

Two explosive touchdowns by Green Bay came on third downs.

Possibly the worst third-down play by the Bears' defense wasn't on a pass but a run during Green Bay's game-winning drive.

On third-and-2 at the Bears 28, the Packers tried a Josh Jacobs run around the right side and it was properly diagnosed. Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter and two others had Jacobs trapped behind the line to force field goal, but no one actually tackled him and the 21-yard set up Jacobs' 2-yard game-winning touchdown run, also on a third-down play.

The only thing this defense has going for it is turnovers. Without those, they are a glaring weakness. #Bears — Jason Ferrari (@JFerrariMedia) December 8, 2025

"It's definitely a critical down for us to get that stop and for us to get off the field," Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson said. "So, it's definitely a play you wish you can have back. Just an opportunity to learn from, better technique and things like that.”

Browns find bigger passes

The problems with explosive plays come at a bad time, because Cleveland on Sunday brings in a quarterback in Shedeur Sanders who seems to have figured out how to produce those. He's been especially dangerous against man-to-man defenses, like the Bears favor playing.

The Bears are spending $125M+ on the defensive side of the ball, fifth-most in the NFL. And yet they're getting (accurate) evaluations like this from NFL writers at The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/VK3EwyGldk — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) December 8, 2025

In two of Sanders' three starts, he has averaged more than 9 yards a pass attempt.

“They're a team now that has named their starting quarterback and they're starting to push the ball down field more," Jackson said. "So for us, eliminating the points before half at the third down stop. On other critical third downs, getting off the field more, giving our offensive a chance to go score.”

The offense is under greater pressure to score now, with the defense leaking so badly.

"If that signature victory came against the Eagles, I think this is the stamp of approval that the Bears are still legitimate."@ruthiepolinsky, @DavidHaugh, and @clayharbs82 talk where the Bears sit big picture following their loss to the Packers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sMNLAbcQke — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) December 9, 2025

X: BearsOnSI