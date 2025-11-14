Bears defense on verge of getting Jaylon Johnson back ahead of schedule
It seems Bears coach Ben Johnson has been playing it close to the vest with injury outlooks.
Earlier this week he called the possible return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson from surgery following a groin injury a possibility for later this season. "Late" has always been the key word mentioned regarding Johnson's injury.
However, on Friday Johnson delivered the shocking news that Johnson's 21-day window to return from injured reserve is being opened now.
"So yeah, we'll see how long it'll take to get him back in shape," coach Ben Johnson said. "But I think he's in a good spot right now, and I think being out on the grass is going to be a good thing for him."
That means the Bears could actually have Johnson back in theory as soon as Sunday's game in Minnesota, but more than likely could be either for the game at home with Pittsburgh Nov. 23 or on Black Friday at Philadelphia. If he does not come off of IR before the Green Bay game on Dec. 7, he would be out for the rest of the season.
"This year has not gone the way he really envisioned it," Ben Johnson said of their top cornerback. "You come in and it happens during the summer, the initial (injury) and you miss training camp, and then you're hopeful you're back to where you were before. And you get hurt in the first game back.
"I think he really wants to be out there, and so he's worked his tail off to get to this point. And it's on us as coaches to put him in a good spot here, going forward, to get him ready to compete here in the rest of the year."
The possibility of getting their top defensive player back this season with a slate of strong teams ahead is a huge boost for the Bears, who could also get back Kyler Gordon at slot cornerback soon.
Gordon is eligible to return from a four-game IR stay next week.
Johnson has been around Halas Hall working out and doing therapy. He hasn't played since his second groin injury of the season occurred on a pass breakup in Week 2 against Detroit.
Without their two top cornerbacks, the Bears have sought out alternatives and C.J.
Gardner-Johnson has been a positive addition in the slot when it comes to making big plays rushing the passer. However, Pro Football Focus hasn't thought much of his coverage ability and grades him just 75th out of 91 safeties. The problem is, Gardner-Johnson is not a safety so their grading looks a bit flawed.
Either way, the Bears would still need help on the outside at cornerback if Gordon returns as Nahshon Wright has been their replacement for Johnson. Wright has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries and has made an impact but he also has been beaten for four touchdown passes. The Bears can't afford that as they rank 29th in preventing touchdown passes with 20 allowed.
Johnson, if entirely healthy, would be a huge boost for the Bears defense, as will Gordon's return.
The only other addition they could have yet that would provide more of a kick would be linebacker T.J. Edwards healthy but he hasn't practiced for the second straight week with a hamstring injury.
"We could potentially have some reinforcements coming between when we get T.J. back, when we get Jaylon back, when we get Kyler back," Ben Johnson said. "Those are three guys going into the season you had a lot of high hopes for and what they could do.
"I certainly had a tremendous amount of respect for all three of those guys competing against them the last few years. I'll be excited when we get all three back on the field together."
Nothing has changed on Gordon's outlook, which could mean he'll be back next week.
"It's the same as before, we're hopeful that it was going to be of the short-term variety, and we're still of that mode," Ben Johnson said.
Without Jaylon Johnson, the Bears are 26th in pass defense after finishing 16th last year. However, they lead the NFL in interceptions with 13. They are fifth in third down conversions on defense (34.41%).
