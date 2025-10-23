Bears flip-floppers seeing dividends from Dennis Allen's methods
Injury uncertainty in the Bears secondary makes for a difficult situation heading into Baltimore but it almost seems like it lands directly in coordinator Dennis Allen's wheelhouse better than having a healthy and stable 11-man group.
That's because while Allen has been teaching players and positioning them to go after the football, they've also been moved around plenty to various positions during practices to help the defense be better prepared for games when they are short-handed.
Case in point, he had Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards switch between weakside and middle linebacker throughout the offseason and training camp. When Edwards was out injured, Edmunds could play either spot but more importantly now they can flip the two from play to play to confuse opposing quarterbacks.
"I think any time you have guys that can do multiple things playing different positions I think that just allows you to be maybe a little bit more creative in terms of what you’re doing," Allen said. "We have a few chess pieces on our defense that we can move around and put in different positions and do some different things with. But that only works if you have smart enough players to understand what to do.
"And I think the work that our guys are putting in outside of the building off the practice field, outside of when they’re in there with the coaches and meeting with the coaches, I think that’s been a key part of our ability to play better over this, we’ll call it, last four-game stretch. So, and that will continue to be a big part of what we’ll do."
Another player who they moved around was slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and now that could help if they're also without cornerback Nahshon Wright because Gordon can move outside from the slot if required.
The linebacker switches have been impactful. Edwards has been a weakside linebacker and Edmunds the middle linebacker since they came over as free agents in former coach Matt Eberflus' second season. There was much offseason debate about which should be middle and which weakside in that scheme.
However, Allen seems to have concluded they can both play either spot or even that the way the last regime used them was incorrect or flip-flopped. He sees Edmunds as a valuable weakside threat based on the current scheme.
"I think that was something that (linebackers coach) Richard Smith and I talked about in the springtime and yet that wasn’t where he (Edmunds) was real comfortable at at that time," Allen said. "We kind of force-fed it a little bit throughout training camp knowing that in the back of our mind that that was a potential opportunity.
"And I think as he’s played it more, and as he’s gotten more comfortable with the position he’s starting to understand where his plays are going to be and where he’s going to have an opportunity to make plays I think he’s gotten more and more comfortable at that."
With three interceptions, Edmunds is one short of his career high and Edwards with two pass breakups in only three games is one short of his total from last year when he was the weakside linebacker.
The Bears defense has allowed the most touchdown passes in the league with 15. This considered, they need all the 16 takeaways they have produced simply to keep pace.
Any other tricks with position switches by Dennis Allen all over the field will be needed if they can't slow the rate of throws reaching the end zone.
