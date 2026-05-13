Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving Game vs Lions Could Shape the 2026 NFC North Race Early

The latest schedule leak for the 2026 NFL season is big news for the Chicago Bears. According to NFL insider Jordan Schulz, the Bears are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. This game between two of the hottest teams in the division could decide the race for the 2026 NFC North title early this season.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bears can seek revenge for their humiliating 2024 Thanksgiving Day loss

This will be the Bears' first Thanksgiving game against the Lions since their humiliating defeat in 2024, which resulted in the historic mid-season firing of Matt Eberflus the following day. As Bears fans well remember, a rookie Caleb Williams was driving the Bears down the field in the game's last minute, trying to put together a game-winning drive. The clock got away from them, however, and Eberflus' bizarre decision not to call a timeout allowed the clock to run out, resulting in a Bears' loss.

The Bears have not beaten the Lions since the 2023 season, when Justin Fields led a route of their rivals in Week 13. But these Bears are a different kind of team. Even though they lost both games to Detroit in 2025 in weird circumstances, including a 52-21 Week 2 blowout loss, the Bears still went on to win the division in 2025 and should make a strong push to retain the division title in 2026.

Both teams, in fact, are expected to challenge for the NFC North title, and this Thanksgiving game could be an early decider in who will emerge victorious. It will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, but the Bears are no stranger to playing in hostile conditions.

The Bottom Line

We'll know more about the Bears' full schedule by the end of Thursday night, when the full NFL 2026 schedule will be released. For now, this is the only Bears game we know for sure about when and where it will take place. It's a big one, though, and Bears fans everywhere will be glued to their TV's on Thanksgiving Day to see if they can finally topple the Lions and take a commanding lead in the NFC North.