Bears on Correct Path to a Super Bowl but Winning One Requires More
The message for the Bears about how the Patriots and Seahawks made it to Super Bowl LX is obvious, and it's defense.
This isn't hard to determine when your own defense ranks 29th in the league like the Bears did. The heavy lifting has already been accomplished.
Ben Johnson's main task for this season was reviving the worst offense in the NFL. He had to do it with a quarterback who had one year of experience, and that coming within an attack and with a coaching staff entirely ill equipped for the assignment of developing a young passer, or doing much else beyond snapping a football.
Almost miraculously, Johnson and GM Ryan Poles in one offseason produced the talent and environment necessary for 68 sacks of Caleb Williams to turn into only 24, and for a seventh-round running back to help get the Bears to third in rushing.
"I think we did a number of really good things on offense, and yet we haven't even scratched the surface of what we're fully capable of yet," Johnson said.
Now with the sixth-ranked offense, it's entirely obvious substantial defensive improvement is the necessary step but, it doesn't seem possible for the Bears to jump from 29th to sixth, like Seattle's defense was ranked, or eighth, like New England's.
The Bears lack the salary cap cash for significant free agent additions as they try to become a Super Bowl team. It is going to take nailing every single one of the changes they do make so that defensive improvement can occur.
In other words, the Bears look like they took the wrong route to respectability once again.
They zigged left when the road to NFL riches zagged right. They should have hired a defensive side coach and built their defense up first. Not so fast, as Lee Corso used to say.
The aberration
Did you ever open a potato chip bag and reach in and take out one that is shaped like the United States or one that is the size of six chips? That's what this season is, with two teams riding great defenses into the Super Bowl. It's a throwback to another age, but definitely not a trend.
The way to get to a Super Bowl still is with offense in a league doing everything possible to enhance scoring and passing.
It's just that when you put two evenly ranked offenses together, the team with the defense more capable of providing a stop or two is going to get the win. So they need to improve at pass-rushing and stopping the run, in particular.
This season simply produced Super Bowl teams unlike most Super Bowl qualifiers.
Offense rules
Over the last decade before this Super Bowl, nine of the 20 teams to play for the Lombardi Trophy did not have top-10 defenses the way the Seahawks and Patriots do. In fact, six of those 20 teams had defenses that did not even finish in the top half of the NFL rankings.
Meanwhile, the situation is exactly the opposite on offense. Not one single Super Bowl team in the past decade had an offense in the bottom half of the league, and 16 of the 20 teams were ranked in the top 10 on offense.
The average Super Bowl team in the last decade ranked 11th on defense but sixth on offense.
In fact, the Bears' sixth-ranked offense already is Super Bowl-ready by these standards. It’s better than nine of the 20 offenses to get to a Super Bowl in the past decade. It does leave the Bears a little more room yet to improve on offense if they really want to be taken seriously as a contender.
First, though, their defense must be better.
Offensive ranks
Last 10 Super Bowls
Year
Winner
Rank
Loser
Rank
2024
Eagles
8th
Chiefs
16th
2023
Chiefs
9th
49ers
2nd
2022
Chiefs
1st
Eagles
3rd
2021
Rams
9th
Bengals
13th
2020
Buccaneers
7th
Chiefs
1st
2019
Chiefs
6th
49ers
4th
2018
Patriots
4th
Rams
2nd
2017
Eagles
7th
Patriots
1st
2016
Patriots
4th
Falcons
2nd
2015
Broncos
16th
Panthers
11th
Winning it all
The difference between winning and losing the Super Bowl once a team gets there is actually different than what’s needed merely to make it there.
The old saying, "defense wins championships" was credited to Alabama's Bear Bryant. It's still accurate in modern professional football. Offense will get you to the Super Bowl. The defense doesn't have to be dominant, but if it's better than your Super Bowl opponent's defense then you're likely to hoist the trophy.
There were only three No. 1 defenses among the 20 Super Bowl teams and two No. 2 defenses. Those five teams had a record of 4-1 in the Super Bowl. The one loser was the Eagles team that lost to the Chiefs after the 2022 season.
Three of the last four Super Bowls were won by teams with offenses ranked higher than their opponents' offense. The lone difference was when Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's ninth-ranked offense beat San Francisco and its second-ranked offense after the 2023 season.
If this sounds like a trend, cast a suspicious eye. Go back over the full decade prior to those four Super Bowls and six in a row were won by the team with the weaker ranking of the two on offense.
Perhaps the most recent trend says having the better offense in the Super Bowl wins now, or maybe it doesn't. Four games is a small sample size when compared to six straight with offenses ranked lower coming out as the winner.
If you want a solid trend for defense in the Super Bowl and you’re a bettor, the team with the better-ranked defense of the two teams will win.
In eight of the last 10 Super Bowls, the team with a defense ranked better between the two came away with the victory. The only difference was when the Eagles (second on defense) lost to the Chiefs (11th) in the Super Bowl after 2023, and when the Rams and their 19th-ranked defense lost to the Patriots and their 21st-ranked defense in the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.
Defensive ranks
Last 10 Super Bowls
Year
Winner
Rank
Loser
Rank
2024
Eagles
1st
Chiefs
9th
2023
Chiefs
2nd
49ers
8th
2022
Chiefs
11th
Eagles
2nd
2021
Rams
17th
Bengals
18th
2020
Buccaneers
6th
Chiefs
16th
2019
Chiefs
6th
49ers
17th
2018
Patriots
21st
Rams
19th
2017
Eagles
7th
Patriots
29th
2016
Patriots
8th
Falcons
25th
2015
Broncos
1st
Panthers
6th
The message is clear for the Bears.
They already have a good enough offense to make a Super Bowl, although a little more consistency wouldn't hurt.
However, if they want to get there and then win it all, they have work to do to make sure their defense is better their AFC opponent's defense on the big day.
