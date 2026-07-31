Early Bird Bettors Suggest Bears Will Match Up Well Against Panthers in Week 1
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The Chicago Bears travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in the season opener. The defending NFC North champions, who are 2.5-point favorites over the Panthers, are heavy betting favorites in the matchup.
YahooSports senior betting analyst Ben Fawkes says their Week 1 clash is the most lopsided game on the market, with 93% of the bets being in the Bears' favor. Notably, the big players are also leaning heavily towards Chicago, with 80% of the money going their way.
Now, the contrarian might say that the degenerate gamblers (like myself) placing bets for Week 1 a month ahead of time aren't exactly modern-day philosophers. Still, 93% is a landslide victory in every sense of the term.
There are a few reasons why the discrepancy makes sense.
The Panthers' injury report would probably beat the 2026 Miami Dolphins
By the look of the Panthers' injury report, you'd think their practice facility was held inside of an electrical substation. It's already near two pages long, and we haven't even reached August.
A lot of their injured players are starters, and a few others are young promising players who they were counting on to play key roles this season. While they all won't be out Week One, they're guaranteed to be down both starting tackles, starting defensive end, and designated deep threat in the receiver room.
You never root for injuries, and that's especially the case when they've suffered one after another. It's hard not to feel bad for Panther fans at this point. With that said, the 2.5-point line felt a bit questionable as it was, and the added injury concerns understandably make it difficult for bettors to feel good about Carolina's chances.
History is on the Bears' side
Even before the Panthers practice facility became an infirmary, the Bears stood a solid chance of handling Carolina on the road.
Between Bryce Young's early-season struggles (he has a 2-6 TD/INT ratio and 44.2 passer rating over his first three season openers) and the Bears' recent history against Carolina, we felt good when the matchup was announced.
The early struggles also predate Young's time in Carolina. Their only win in the season opener over the past seven years came in 2021 against the eventual 4-13 New York Jets.
Unless the Panthers' first-team offense miraculously looks like world-beaters over the next month, this seems like a clear instance where the line is going to move in Chicago's favor leading up to Week 1. As it stands right now, I'd be surprised if they left it as is with the vast majority of bettors in the Bears' favor.
Also, yeah, I have my Week 1 bets locked in already. What's it to you? I also already have some side action on the Bills finally winning the big one. Don't be so judgmental.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian