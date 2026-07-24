Biggest Questions Facing Chicago Bears Entering Training Camp

The Chicago Bears are coming off a season in which they vastly outperformed the expectations set out for them. They looked completely lost and uninspired during a 10-game losing streak the year prior, and many were eager to see whether new head coach Ben Johnson could help them find themselves in 2025.

They had to answer a lot of questions heading into the year. The most notable of which was who they would be.

They established their identity under Johnson last season, and caught the league by surprise as a result. They proved that they'd never give up until the clock struck zero and, even for the grittiest of rosters, displayed rare perseverance on countless occasions.

The Bears are now tasked with an even more difficult job: Build on that remarkable performance without the ability to catch opponents off guard. It's much tougher to reach season-long goals when expectation levels have been raised.

What are the key questions the Bears have to answer heading into the 2026 campaign?

Can quarterback Caleb Williams take the next step?

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with head coach Ben Johnson during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams proved that he has what it takes to be the Bears' franchise quarterback last season. Still, he hasn't gotten close to scratching the surface of how good he can become. The 2026 season will be his opportunity to show that he can ascend to the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the league.

Williams should be more comfortable entering year two under Johnson. However, it remains to be seen whether that will translate to him upping his completion percentage. If it does, then the Bears' signal-caller not only has a good chance to break the Bears' 4000-yard curse, but he could also quickly develop into a sneaky MVP candidate.

What will year two of Ben Johnson's offense look like?

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams might be the most important Chicago Bear entering the 2026 NFL season, but he's not the only one under pressure to improve. Ben Johnson also has to make tweaks to his gameplan.

What advancements will be made to bolster the offensive attack? Who will fill the brunt of DJ Moore's former role? Did he learn from the mistakes that held the offense back in spurts last season? Johnson is the one who will be responsible for finding solutions to these questions. We might not get concrete answers until the season starts, but we'll be able to get a sample over the next month.

Who will start at left tackle and center?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks for quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the updates made to the offensive gameplan, we'll have a much better idea of the opening week starters at left tackle and center relatively early in training camp. Both positions will still be an open competition, but how they decide to divvy up the reps will be telling.

The coaching staff will definitely want to establish continuity as soon as possible. While the left tackle job could come down to how well they perform in the preseason, the starting center competition between Garrett Bradbury and Logan Jones could be decided earlier. Williams doesn't have experience catching snaps from either of them, and they'll need to form some sort of rapport before the opener.

How will the new-look secondary perform?

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) stretches during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Bears' biggest questions entering the offseason was how they were going to handle their precarious situation in the secondary. They lost three key starters in the secondary, including both starting safeties, who were A+ players in the leadership department.

As crazy as it sounds, the Bears might've actually improved their safety room. Neither Coby Bryant nor Dillon Thieneman can fill Kevin Byard III's leadership traits at this stage of their career, but they're both elite athletes and provide rare versatility for the safety position.

That versatility should allow them to keep opposing offenses on their toes. However, with them still learning the ropes of Dennis Allen's defense, it might take some time before they're playing up to their potential.

Can they get enough out of their pass-rush?

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) sacks and injures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Love left the game and the Bears were penalized for the hit. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' pass-rush was by far their most glaring weakness last season. Unfortunately, they didn't make any significant improvements to that area this offseason. They might feel like they can get more out of them with a healthier lineup, though.

While they'll definitely aim to keep Williams' jersey clean throughout training camp, it would also be nice to hear reports of him at least being hurried by Chicago's defensive front. That would be a positive early sign for a defense hungry for a formidable pass-rush.