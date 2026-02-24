Ben Johnson Sees Reason Why Division Title Defense Will Be Tougher

Ben Johnson had Detroit Lions fans cursing his name all last offseason and then during games against the Bears last season.

Literally .

However, Lions fans might start to find a soft spot in their hearts again for their old offensive coordinator if he keeps talking the way he is about their new coordinator.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Johnson sees Detroit loving coach Dan Campbell's new coordinator Dave Petzing. It was Petzing who was Cardinals offensive coordinator under Jonathan Gannon for three seasons, and Petzing is a good friend of Johnson's. In fact, he was in Johnson's wedding and the two first knew each other at Boston College when they worked together as coaching interns in 2010.

“I think he’s going to blow those players away just from a knowledge standpoint, from a connection standpoint,” Johnson told Birkett. “I fully expect that offense to be clicking at a high level next year. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit, and I think there’s a reason why Dan, from what I could gather, cast a wide net for the offensive coordinator job and Drew hit the right notes in terms of what he was looking for.

"That doesn’t surprise me. I could see this being a great fit knowing Dan and knowing Drew both. I think it’s probably a match made in heaven.”

Dennis Allen's Bears defense had its hands full already trying to stop the attack with former Lions coordinator John Morton and then did better later when Campbell called plays last year after Morton struggled and had the play-calling duties taken away.

“I think what Drew does is, or at least what he showed in Arizona is he’s going to put his best players in a chance to showcase what they do,” Johnson told Birkett. “I think it’s a really smart decision by Dan. It’s going to be hopefully not too big of a headache on us, but I see it being a really good match.”

Johnson did beat the Packers twice last season in three tries, as he promised. What he didn't do was beat his old team or old boss. They lost 52-21 and 19-16 but won the NFC North with a 2-4 record within the division as the Packers lost their final four regular-season games and earlier losses came back to haunt Detroit and Minnesota.

Petzing's offenses with the Cardinals finished 24th in scoring and 19th overall in 2023, 12th in scoring and 11th overall in 2024 and 23rd in scoring and 19th overall last year.

