Ben Johnson's 'Stanky Leg' Alive and Well in Postgame Speech After Bears Top Patriots

Ben Johnson's "stanky leg" celebration is alive and well.

The Chicago Bears head coach enjoyed yet another electric postgame speech after his team knocked off the reigning AFC champions, the New England Patriots, on Thursday night, 30-24.

And, after giving his speech and handing out some game balls, Johnson made sure to do what has now become his signature move in the aftermath of Bears wins.

Check out Johnson's full postgame speech and his latest interation of the "stanky leg" in the video below.

Good luck falling asleep after this one pic.twitter.com/YWvaOMGQIr — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 23, 2026

Johnson's four game balls went to Rome Odunze, D'Marco Jackson, Luther Burden and Cairo Santos, all of whom had massive contributions to the victory over the Pats.

A full 60 minutes

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Johnson noted in his postgame speech, the win over the Pats was far from easy.

It looked like Chicago might cruise early, but a defensive lapse at the end of the first half allowed New England to gain some much-needed momentum going into the break.

Things slowed down for the Bears' offense in the second half, but as good teams do, they found a way to hold strong and pull out the win to improve to 5-2 going into the weekend.

NFC North and playoff outlooks

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shake hands following the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the Bears will see how the rest of the week unfolds for their divisional foes. The best Chicago can land in is second place, as the first-place Minnesota Vikings are up multiple games on the Bears with a 5-0 record and a win over Chicago from Week 2.

The Vikings have a matchup with the flailing Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, who sit in third and fourth place, respectively, will square off in their first showdown of the season.

If the Packers lose, the Bears will own second place in the division, but they'll fall to third if Green Bay beats Detroit thanks to the former's win over Chicago in Week 5.

Looking ahead, the Bears will have 11 days worth of rest before they meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 at Lumen Field in what will be yet another tough test against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

While it's way too early to talk about the playoff picture, we'll go over that anyway.

The highest the Bears can be going into Week 8 is the No. 5 spot, and they can't go any lower than No. 6. The spot the Bears land in will again depend on what the Packers do against the Lions.

Beyond that, the Bears would have to lose two straight games and the Seahawks would have to win two straight for the Bears to even have a chance to fall out of a playoff spot, so Chicago has a fairly comfortable cushion after seven games.