Caleb Williams Calls Out Richard Sherman After Bears Beat Patriots in Week 7

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams let ex-NFL player and current Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman know he wasn't too pleased with the former cornerback's power rankings going into Week 7.

Williams joined the Prime Video crew after the win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night and discussed how the time he missed due to his hamstring injury added more fire to him.

And while talking about that, Williams called out Sherman and said he hopes Sherman will now put the Bears in the top five of his power rankings after the victory over the Pats.

"That time off just added a little bit more to me," Williams said. "And I'm going to keep using it, keep bringing that energy, that fire in my eyes, I'm going to release it to my teammates, and hopefully to the fans, they feel my energy."

"And hopefully we can get in your top five," Williams added while looking right at Sherman.

Sherman absolutely loved it.

"Yeah!" Sherman said while laughing and banging on the desk. "I like that Caleb! He watches the podcast."

"I see it all," Williams responded.

Sherman went on to note that not only did he pick the Bears to win, but he is also going to put the Bears in his top five.

"I had them winning this game. They make it in my top five," Sherman said.

Bears should be in Sherman's top five

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the weekend of Week 7, the Bears are one of five teams in the NFL to have five wins, so they are definitely worthy of being in the top five in power rankings.

Chicago looks like a true contender through seven games with an elite head coach and offense, and a defense that is perfectly complementing the other side of the ball.

To further bolster their case, the Bears just knocked off one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Patriots, who are also the reigning AFC champions.

Get excited, Bears fans, this team looks like it can do big things in 2026.

Caleb Williams continues to ascend

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes against the New England Patriots during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of that sloppy mess of a game in Week 2 that was played in terrible weather conditions, Williams has looked like a signal-caller who is well on his way to elite status.

He has now posted three sensational peformances in four games and has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the last two contests.

There is no doubt he is much-improved from where he was last season, whether you want to talk about his accuracy, decision-making or his pocket presence. The game has very obviously slowed down for Chicago's QB1.

If there's one thing we're confident in saying after seeing what he has put on tape this season, it's that the Bears can beat anyone as long as No. 18 is on the field.