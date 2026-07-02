Caleb Williams' Clutch Play Not Enough to Suit Everyone's Tastes

Caleb Williams' late-game heroics led to teammates giving him the Iceman moniker.



Apparently not everyone is as impressed with how he seemed to pull the Bears from the fire each week in 2025 with a last-second touchdown pass or TD scramble.



Although Williams produced some of the most thrilling finishes to victories in Bears history last season, Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus has left him off of the website's list of last season's top five clutch quarterbacks in the league based on various PFF metrics.



Chichester ranked Dak Prescott first, Matthew Stafford second, Lamar Jackson third, Sam Darnold fourth and Josh Allen fifth based on PFF passing grades in various "clutch" situations. He defined some of those as play in the fourth quarter and overtime when trailing by 14 or less, or leading by eight or less, garbage time aside.



He had Prescott No. for his 87.8 PFF passing grade while "producing nine big-time throws against just four turnover-worthy plays in high-leverage situations."



Is Caleb Williams Already a Top 5 NFL QB? | NFL QB Tier List | Presented by @312SportsCards1 https://t.co/EhAeRQz2uO — Dave (@davebftv) June 27, 2026

Williams definitely had his moments but some throws that were at risk or were picked. Note that this doesn't include the playoffs.



PFF's flawed approach



What PFF should have done was focus better and use better analytics than its own mysterious grades based on their own judgment about throws. A better analysis of who the best clutch quarterbacks were would be focused on who got the wins in the end. After all, this is what it's all about at the end of games. It's not about putting up passing stats for fantasy owners.



Is Caleb Williams the most overhyped football player of all time? — Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) July 1, 2026

Quarterbacks might pass but how well they actually win games in critical moments is a more true measure of who is best in the clutch.



In Williams' case, it still might not make him the best of the clutch passers based on last year, but he'd be awfully close.



Truer measures



The Bears didn't win every one-score game last year. They were 7-4, so Williams wasn't perfect in these situations. He was merely among the best. Pulling out wins in hopeless situations is what helped him earn the Iceman nickname though.



Caleb Williams says his completion percentage doesn't tell the full story:



"I throw the ball away the most to try and keep us in advantageous positions because I know Coach will go for it on 4th down. We'll get it up this year to shut everybody up and help everybody understand."… pic.twitter.com/vSovjYIFkT — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 1, 2026

Sumer Sports analytics breaks down quarterback success and even the NFL's situational stats do a better job of measuring true clutch play.



Williams was third in the NFL in passing EPA when trailing in games (65.82), and only Stafford and Nix were better. EPA is the analytic Ben Johnson told everyone is the real standard back before his first season.

This throw from Caleb Williams last season still stands out.



If this is the version of Caleb we’re getting heading into this season, Bears fans should be over the moon. pic.twitter.com/3Qah71sI3o — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) June 27, 2026

Williams was fourth in passing EPA when blitzed, although he was only 21st among starters at passing EPA when facing pressure.



The other important EPA for Williams was how he passed on late downs (third and fourth), and he was only 15th among starters.



Micah Parsons when asked who’s the number one player in the NFL:



“Yeah, Iceman.”



Even Micah knows Caleb Williams is better than Jordan Love. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QDlmgtzgvt — Bearsszn (@bearszn) June 8, 2026

Analytics are not everything. Good old passer rating late in games is pretty good, as well. Williams had a 109.1 passer rating from his 31st throw of games or more. That's slinging it effectively. He also had a 98.4 passer rating in fourth quarters when trailing and 135.4 in overtime.



It's obvious by these numbers the clutch tag applies to Williams, although he might not be as clutch as some of these passers the PFF article lists. Then again, using different numbers than theirs, he is every bit as good.



Seven fourth-quarterback comebacks and five game-winning drives says plenty about clutch ability.

Caleb Williams on deep throws in 2025



🧊 94.8 passing grade

🧊 1,119 passing yards

🧊 13 touchdowns

🧊 30 big time throws pic.twitter.com/xcGgJq5EwN — PFF (@PFF) June 22, 2026