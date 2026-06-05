Caleb Williams' 'Welcome to the NFL' Hits Show the Risk of Failing Rookie QBs

One of the quickest ways to ruin a promising quarterback is by not adequately protecting them. If Caleb Williams hadn't been built from the cloth he clearly is, he could've suffered the same fate that many have before him.

The Bears franchise quarterback was sacked 68 times, the third most for a rookie QB in NFL history. It was a year filled with "Welcome to the NFL" moments, but he managed to pinpoint a few specific ones when speaking to Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.

"It was versus Houston, and I got tagged up that game a good amount," Williams said. "It was Danielle (Hunter). He swung around the corner and smoked me. I was like a dead body, like I got hit and everything flailed."

It's no surprise to see him cite that game as an eye-opening experience. The Week 2 matchup was Williams' first game in a hostile environment, and Chicago's offensive line was completely overwhelmed from the first snap. The Bears' franchise quarterback took seven sacks (and threw two interceptions under pressure) as a result.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. team up to get the SACK on Caleb Williams 😤pic.twitter.com/WgVXV6JnIi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2024

It was such a brutal showing that CJ Stroud, who was then coming off one of the best passing seasons we've ever seen from a rookie QB, gave him a piece of advice after the contest. "Stop taking those hits."

I know the moment has become somewhat infamous, as many saw it as Stroud little-broing Williams. However, I think he was genuinely giving him much-needed advice, even if there was little that Williams could've done with the way the offensive line performed that night.

Stroud's postgame advice clearly took some time to register

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) after the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Williams might not have gotten sacked seven times every week, but the beat-down continued throughout the remainder of his rookie season. He cited another moment where he blatantly failed to heed Stroud's warning two weeks later.

"It doesn't look like it, but I got smoked. I was running on the right sideline in the two-minute drill," Williams said. "It was (Nate) Landman. He put his helmet right into the middle of my chest and it stopped everything. It halted me, and I went backwards. My chin strap was covering my nose like I was getting oxygen."

I don't remember the play, and I couldn't find it in the highlights, but it definitely sounds like an avoidable hit. He was near the sidelines, and should've just thrown the ball away, or been more careful to step out of bounds before taking a shot. Safe to assume he would've done so with the value of hindsight.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) chases Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While the hit from Danielle Hunter was more of an unavoidable consequence of playing behind a shoddy offensive line (which is a cautionary tale for franchises throwing their rookie QB into the fire amid a dumpster fire), the one from Nate Landman was a cautionary tale for players who are used to being Superman in college.

The speed of the NFL is much different than the speed of college. The windows close quicker, and the hits come a lot stronger. Williams miraculously managed to replicate his highlight plays at an increased rate in his second season; he is the rare exception to the rule.