Predicting Every Bears Primetime Game and Opponent in 2026

The NFL has not officially released the Bears 2026 schedule, so everything below should be considered speculation until the league makes official announcements.

Chicago is one of the NFL’s biggest brands, Caleb Williams is a national draw, and with Ben Johnson leading the franchise in year 2, it would be surprising if the Bears didn’t once again receive a few primetime games.

Here’s how the primetime slate could shake out.

Week 1: Bears at Seahawks (NFL Season Opener)

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Adam Schefter has floated the possibility of Chicago opening the season in Seattle, and if that happens, it would make a lot of sense as a marquee standalone game.

The NFL loves opening the year with quarterback intrigue, national brands, and playoff-caliber teams. Caleb Williams beginning Year 2 under Ben Johnson against the defending Super Bowl champs, in one of the league’s loudest stadiums, checks every box.

If the league wants a statement opener, Chicago makes too much sense.

Prediction: Wednesday Night Season Opener

Bears vs. Lions (Thanksgiving Day)

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This one feels almost inevitable.

Yes, Detroit traditionally owns the Thanksgiving slot, but the Bears are far too big of a television draw to leave off the holiday slate entirely. Chicago played in the Black Friday matchup against the Eagles last year.

Prediction: Thanksgiving Day

Bears vs. Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Some matchups simply schedule themselves.

Bears-Packers remains one of the NFL’s most recognizable rivalries, and if Chicago continues trending upward, the league will absolutely want this game (maybe even both) in a marquee window.

Caleb Williams vs. Jordan Love in primetime would draw massive ratings like it did multiple times last season.

Prediction: Sunday Night Football

Bears vs. Eagles (Monday Night Football)

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This has blockbuster written all over it. Rematch from last season where the Bears solidified themself as a playoff team with a big win over the Eagles.

Philadelphia remains one of the league’s biggest brands, and Chicago vs. Philly offers serious playoff energy if both teams meet expectations.

The NFL already showed confidence putting Bears-Eagles in a major standalone slot last year. Doing it again in a traditional primetime window would be no surprise.

Prediction: Monday Night Football

Bears at Bills (Christmas Game)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps back before throwing his pass during second half action at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the NFL wants ratings, this is another obvious pick.

Josh Allen vs. Caleb Williams in a standalone holiday showcase would be one of the league’s most marketable quarterback matchups.

Star quarterbacks. Massive audience. Doesn't get much better than that.

Prediction: Christmas Day

Could the Bears Get a Sixth?

Five primetime games feels like the floor if Chicago meets expectations.

But a sixth standalone appearance is absolutely in play thanks to flex scheduling.

The NFL showed last season it has no problem moving Bears games into bigger windows when playoff stakes or strong ratings potential exist. A late-season showdown against Green Bay definitely could happen.

Final Prediction

Projected Bears Primetime Schedule:

at Seahawks — Wednesday Night Season Opener

vs Lions — Thanksgiving

vs Packers — Sunday Night Football

vs Eagles — Monday Night Football

at Bills — Christmas Day

If Caleb Williams takes the expected Year 3 leap, don’t be surprised if Chicago once again becomes one of the NFL’s most featured teams.