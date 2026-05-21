Bears Add Former Packers DB Anthony Johnson as Secondary Competition Heats Up

The emphasis on versatility placed by Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on defensive backs is evident in the team's latest signing.

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, former Packers and Giants defensive back Anthony Johnson signed with the Bears on Wednesday night.

Allen has sought players with the ability to line up at multiple positions for the secondary, and it was a factor in the signing of free agent safety Coby Bryant, cornerback/safety Cam Lewis, as well as the drafting of Dillon Thieneman in Round 1. In the draft, they selected cornerback Malik Muhammad and then right away had him playing both outside cornerback and the slot. Muhammad hadn't played the slot much in the past.

Versatility is valued at Halas Hall, particularly in the secondary.

First career interception comes at a key time for Anthony Johnson Jr! pic.twitter.com/zku9xf07af — Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) November 5, 2023

Johnson was a cornerback at Iowa State who made two interceptions and 28 pass breakups, and then was moved to safety after the Packers selected him in Round 7 of the 2023 draft. He missed last season due to an undisclosed injury, after being put on the physically unable to perform list.

So, it won't be surprising if Johnson shows up at OTAs or minicamp playing both safety and cornerback at times. In fact, considering he was a player who was waived in the past, he needs to be willing to play whatever position they put him at for training camp and OTAs.

Bears add ex-Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr., aiming to bolster a reshaped safety room ahead of OTAs. Could veteran depth bolster the defense this season? 🐻 #NFL pic.twitter.com/YsREuvbHlw — Cedi Sports (@cedisports) May 21, 2026

Johnson made an interception and three pass breakups in 2023 while starting four games and playing in 12 for Green Bay. He had 24 tackles. When he was with the Packers, he failed to make the team initially, was waived, went to the Giants and was released, before the Packers picked him back up for their practice squad. With the Giants, he made three of his four career special teams tackles.

Ultimately, this is most likely a camp-body signing. Johnson couldn't make an impact with a poor Giants defense last year and hadn't been wanted with the Packers. It's a fourth chance for him, as he also was with New Orleans' practice squad.

Anthony Johnson Jr. talks about his preparation for his first interception in the NFL 👇 pic.twitter.com/67cgiEQ4V0 — Fox Sports 920 (@FSRWI) November 5, 2023

At safety, he’ll not only have to compete with Bryant and Thieneman, but also with Lewis, veteran backup Elijah Hicks, Gervarrius Owens and recent addition Skyler Thomas

If it seems as if the Bears are loading up on numerous defensive backs because they have 16 on the roster at the moment, they’re not. Last year when they went to training camp for the first time under coach Ben Johnson they had 19 defensive backs on the roster.

X: BearsOnSi