Cairo Santos May Be Expanding His Range at Bears Minicamp and That Matters

The Bears closed out minicamp on Thursday, and there were a few notable takeaways on both sides of the ball. However, one of the most positive developments came via the third phase.

Kicker Cairo Santos has seemingly been working on his range. Tribune reporter Brad Biggs mentioned that he hit all six of his kicks and nailed a 60-yard attempt despite battling through a wicked crosswind (as anyone who lives in northern Illinois can attest to on Thursday afternoon). He also hit from 58 yards, which would've set a new career-long by three yards.

The stakes at minicamp are a lot lower than they will be in September (or even August, for that matter), but it's still significant that he was able to hit from that distance in the elements. It's hopefully a confidence-builder for the veteran.

A Cairo Santos with increased range would be a massive weapon

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Is it possible for a kicker to increase their range at the age of 34? I honestly don't know.. I'm not an expert on kickers. There have to be techniques to increase their power to get the most out of their leg (even if they were always capable of hitting beyond the arc), though.

What I do know is that Santos' mediocre range for modern-day NFL standards was really the only grievance that many (and I mean MANY) had with his game. There has been a massive influx of kickers who can hit from 60+ in recent years, and Santos has never hit beyond 55 yards. The Bears have occasionally opted to punt rather than have him boot a 54-yarder.

With that said, many of those kickers who have enough of a boot to hit from 60 are much more questionable on shorter attempts. A few of them (the ones who tend not to stick around, because accuracy is the most important quality for a kicker) are scattershot. Meanwhile, Santos is the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) reacts after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

My opinion has always remained steady on the topic of Santos. I'd much rather have someone who is near-automatic within his range of 53 yards than someone who can hit from 60 but is hit or miss between 45 and 55.

Accuracy is the most important characteristic for NFL kickers, and that's especially the case in the Windy City. The Bears need a kicker who is capable of kicking in the elements (all of them), and Santos has proven fully capable of that.

If Thursday's minicamp session is any indication, he may also be ready to quiet his doubters who think the Bears should find someone with more range.