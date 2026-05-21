Caleb Williams' Week 1 Test vs. Panthers Could Tell Bears Everything About 2026

The 2026 NFL season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. After this year, he becomes eligible to sign a new contract with the Bears, and general manager Ryan Poles has confirmed that he's awaiting a green light to sign Williams to a massive extension. That green light would be another year of improvement from his breakout 2025 season and would likely mean Chicago's first 4,000-yard season from a quarterback.

Whether Williams will prove to be Chicago's franchise quarterback in 2026 is up for debate, but I think the answer will come sooner than most fans or analysts expect. In fact, I think the game that will tell us the most about Williams will be Chicago's season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams needs to prove that he can start fast

The Bears drew the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2026 schedule, and this could be a good thing for multiple reasons. First, though the Panthers have improved on paper this offseason, the Bears as a team should still be able to handle them without much trouble. Second, it gives Williams a good test right out of the gate. The Panthers' defense was good-not-great last season, but they added a dominant pass rusher in free agency, signing Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million deal, and drafted a potential stud in defensive tackle Lee Hunter. It should be a solid unit, if not quite elite, and that means there's no excuse for Williams either way.

In his first two seasons, Williams has put up multiple clunkers to start the year. That can't continue if he's going to be Chicago's franchise quarterback. Williams needs to prove that he can start fast, both in individual games with some first-quarter scoring and at the start of every season. If he can come out firing against the Panthers, we'll feel pretty good about his future.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

A dud against the Panthers could signal that the Bears are repeating their history

Bears fans may feel some trepidation ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 season. After all, they were in a similar situation just three years ago. After two electric yet ultimately fruitless seasons, quarterback Justin Fields was expected to finally take a big leap forward in 2023. Their season opener gained an extra layer of intrigue when they drew the Green Bay Packers, who would be starting quarterback Jordan Love for the first time. The table was set for the Bears to emphatically declare a new age in the storied Bears-Packers rivalry and for Justin Fields to prove that he was Chicago's long-sought franchise quarterback.

We know how the rest of that story goes. Justin Fields and the Bears' offense regressed hard, Love lit the Bears up at Soldier Field, and the tank for Caleb Williams was on. Now they've got Caleb Williams, and it's up to him not to fall into this familiar trap. Fans and analysts will still give him the full season and then some to prove that he can be an elite quarterback, but putting up a dud in Week 1 will signal the start of an all-too-familiar cycle of Bears quarterbacks.

There will be other, more difficult tests for Williams and the Bears in 2026. Games against the Seattle Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills, and even the Green Bay Packers should tell us plenty about just how high Williams can rise in the quarterback hierarchy. If he can deliver statement wins in those games, then Tyson Bagent's prediction of a Bears' Super Bowl title next year could very well become reality. But there's a good chance that none of that will matter if Williams can't light up the scoreboard in Week 1 against the Panthers.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks on during a game against the Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images