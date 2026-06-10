Colston Loveland's 1,000-Yard Goal Just Got Strong Backing From Ben Johnson

The anticipation for Colston Loveland's second season even has Ben Johnson spewing hype.



Then again, is it hype if you can live up to it? And Loveland showed last year he could do it but only after he missed the offseason recovering from a shoulder injury in his final year at Michigan. With an offseason of work now in progress at minicamp, both Johnson and Loveland see the potential for this year.



“Missing last year (offseason) was a big deal," Johnson said. "Obviously, it took us a little bit to get going with him. But this offseason it's been full tilt.



"I love what he brings to the table. He's one of the most consistent players I've been around. And that's saying a lot for a young guy. I think it takes a while before guys can truly understand what it means to be a professional. But he’s in early, he's always in his playbook, he's always taking notes."



Folks don't understand how strong this man Loveland played last year as a rookie! There wasn't a man he couldn't block!!



It appears he packed on atleast 8 lbs of muscle



It might be wraps for the league

pic.twitter.com/0BHI8TgouQ — White Cunningham (@LostHebrew_Dre) June 8, 2026

Loveland has an individual target for fantasy football experts to take note of heading toward training camp. He sees himself capable of 1,000 yards after a full offseason of work and a strong 2025 season when he led the Bears in receptions with 58 catches and 713 yards while tying for the team lead with six TDs.



"That's what I would like to say, but like I've always said, it's about what the team needs and what the coaching staff needs," Loveland said. "Whatever position I'm put in, I'm going to accept that role and attack that role and do what I'm asked.



"If that means going over 1,000, if it means going over under 400, as long as we're winning games and getting the main goal and keeping the main thing the main thing.”



Bears HC Ben Johnson had high praise for TE Colston Loveland:



“He’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, and that’s saying a lot.. I'm really happy with where he is at right now. We are able to take the route tree to the next level." pic.twitter.com/XOMi7MGwa7 — Dave (@davebftv) June 9, 2026

The only Bears tight end with 1,000 yards in a season was Mike Ditka in his rookie year of 1961 with 1,076. Loveland would have a long way to go to reach Martellus Bennett's single-season team tight ends receptions record of 90.

It's not just the number of catches, but when they occur in Loveland's case. Loveland built a reputation for making the important play at big times, as evidenced by his 58-yard game-winning touchdown reception against the Bengals. However, he can get better. He had 10 first downs while tying Rome Odunze for the team lead with 16 third-down receptions.



"I think he really thrives with being available and the pressure moments," Johnson said. "That's the type of guy that he wants to be. A lot of trust with the coaching staff and with the quarterbacks.



"I'm really happy with where he's at right now. We've been able to take the route tree to the next level and it's something we're going to continue to develop in training camp as well.”

Caleb Williams and the Bears offense at OTAs



Colston Loveland in motion 😁 pic.twitter.com/VtZZu3DT3h — Dave (@davebftv) June 3, 2026

Being able to work with QB helps too

The route tree has expanded, in part, because of the offseason work he has done with Caleb Williams. Loveland has been part of the receiver group working with their QB on their own.



"It’s offseason, let's throw some balls around, have some fun," Loveland said. "Then two, timing, rhythm, throwing the ball where it needs to be thrown and catching it, being in the right spot. Things we all talked about and I think that definitely helps.”



Colston Loveland

WR in your TE slot 😤 pic.twitter.com/n9d5UHHBjj — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 28, 2025

Those are also throws and catches Loveland couldn't get in last year when he was unable to work with the team due to injuries.



Now it will be a matter of accounting for adjustments defensive coordinators could make to account for Loveland's clutch catching and shut it down.



“I don't know man," Loveland said. "I think it's tough because we’ve got so many weapons, you can't just game plan around one guy. Then you'll get bit on the other side.”



Bears utilizing 13 personnel last season



Luther Burden with the clear out for the corner route to Colston Loveland



31 yards despite a hard re-route pic.twitter.com/tIq1dLecMF — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) June 9, 2026

It could be Rome Odunze or Luther Burden doing that.



“Maybe there might be a little more awareness (by defenses) now, but like I said, there's a lot of dudes on the field who can make a play," Loveland said. "So, pick your poison.”



It's a potent poison, and one made all the more dangerous by an offseason of work after a season most rookie tight ends would love to have.



George Kittle is a big fan of Colston Loveland pic.twitter.com/vHBnFpOHF0 — Captain Caleb (@captaincaleb18) June 10, 2026