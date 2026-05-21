With D'Andre Swift in a contract year in 2026, the Chicago Bears' backfield might look very different in 2027.

Swift initially signed with the Bears back in 2024 and has been a solid contributor for Chicago over his two seasons after posting over 2,700 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

With Swift set to be a free agent in 2027, many wonder if there is actually a future for him in Chicago. Well, that could depend on a few factors.

The emergence of Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the reasons the Bears had the third-best rushing attack in the NFL last season was the emergence of Kyle Monangai, who crowbarred his way into a significant role from Week 7 on.

The seventh-round pick finished the campaign with over 950 yards from scrimmage and five scores while flashing his pass-catching ability on top of his power running. He amounted to a perfect complement for Swift.

If Monangai can take another step forward in 2026 and prove he's capable of being a lead back, that is going to hurt Swift's chances of sticking in Chicago, as the Bears would be better served by letting Swift walk and saving the money for bigger needs.

D'Andre Swift's play and price tag

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Swift doesn't turn 28 until January, so he's got a few more seasons before he hits 30. That means the former second-round pick still has time to get another sizeable contract before he hits the true taboo age for running backs.

The funny thing is, if Swift plays at a high level this coming year, that will actually hurt his chances of staying with the Bears, as Swift's price would go up as a result.

But if Swift struggles, the Bears can get him at a discount, which, at least on paper, would mean he has a better chance of staying. That said, why Swift struggles will matter.

Did he look like he lost a step? Were his struggles due to injury? And how significant was his injury if he came down with one?

Those are all questions the Bears will have to answer before they bring Swift back in that scenario.

What are the chances the Bears keep Swift?

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Teams have grown increasingly wary of paying non-elite running backs big money, especially as they approach 30 years old, and Swift is a non-elite back who is approaching 30 years old.

Monangai is a perfect example of why teams have been hesitant to shell out big bucks for those running backs because it shows how teams can find a quality starting running back late in drafts, which is a far cheaper method than paying a veteran.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears are slated to have just $13 million in cap space in 2027.

That number is obviously subject to change, but if it ends up being anywhere close to that amount, Chicago isn't going to be keen on paying any semblance of significant money to Swift with bigger fish to fry.

Quite frankly, we'd be surprised if he's back in 2027.