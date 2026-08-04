Chicago Bears, Darnell Wright Agree to Record-Setting Contract Extension

The Chicago Bears have reportedly locked up right tackle Darnell Wright for the long haul with a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Ian Rapoport, Wright and the Bears have agreed to a four-year, $116 million contract extension that includes a whopping $93 million guaranteed.

The Bears have since confirmed the extension.

"Chicago Bears and RT Darnell Wright reach agreement on a four-year, $116M extension with $93M guaranteed, per me and Ian Rapoport," Fowler reported.

Fowler adds that the contract is the "biggest ever for a right tackle and most guaranteed money for an (offensive lineman) in NFL history."

At $29 million per year, $116 million in total value and $93 million guaranteed, Wright is now the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. The guaranteed dollar amount also surpasses every offensive lineman in the league, regardless of position.

Wright had always made it clear he wanted to remain in Chicago for the rest of his career. With his new deal, Wright is a step closer to achieving that goal, as he's now under contract with the Bears through 2031.

"I know I'll be here for a long time. Hopefully my whole career," Wright said before getting the extension.

The new deal for Wright is well-deserved after he has ascended to being one of the best tackles in the NFL over his first three seasons.

In 2025, Wright posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.4 that ranked 14th among all tackles, and he posted the sixth-best run-blocking grade at the position with an 85.6.

For his efforts, Wright was recognized with his first-ever second-team All-Pro nod, which cemented his status as an elite tackle.

With Wright now locked up, the Bears have taken care of their biggest contract priorities before the start of the season.