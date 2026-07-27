Top 26 Chicago Bears for 2026: How Darnell Wright Gets Even Better

Darnell Wright's inevitable upcoming contract extension hardly certifies his arrival as a dominant player.





The Bears right tackle, No. 3 on the Chicago Bears On SI list of the top 26 Bears for 2026, probably confirmed this himself last year already with second-team All-Pro status.

However, even in a year when Wright was knocking down Giants pass rusher Brian Burns with one hand, pancaking Cincinnati Bengals as well as his own teammates on run blocks, and turning handstands downfield as a 6-foot-6, 333-pounder, there was room for improvement.





Wright needs to cut down on his penalties without losing his natural aggressiveness.

Bears OL Darnell Wright, Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet spent part of their Saturday night together in Chicago, grabbing dinner at Feld Restaurant. pic.twitter.com/K6gNpGdIR5 — Dave (@davebftv) July 26, 2026

Cutting back on a problem

Last year only Tennessee's JC Latham had more penalties among all offensive linemen than Wright. Latham had 13 and Wright 12. If it had been an isolated occurrence, the Bears could shrug this off. However, as a rookie in 2023 Wright had 11 before cutting back to seven in 2024. They need him to get back to the 2024 total or lower.



Nevertheless, Wright's ability to take control on his side of the line can't be questioned. Right guard Jonah Jackson said he saw evidence of this in 2023 while still with Detroit. Then he really saw it last year up close.

Darnell Wright was the right pick over Jalen Carter tbh https://t.co/Ka5jxFzaMA — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) July 27, 2026



"Seeing and working next to him, seeing how he works and his ability, they call him the unicorn," Jackson said. "He can do anything. I think this year ahead will be even better."



Johnson's description is a little more technical.



"When you watch us on offense, we're certainly a little bit more right-handed than left-handed, and that is with him in mind," Johnson said last month at minicamp.



The Lions had Penei Sewell on the right side in their running game when Johnson was offensive coordinator. Again, he has the dominant right side blocker.

Darnell Wright vs Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence:



🐻 34 pass-blocking matchups

🐻 2 pressures allowedpic.twitter.com/0xXCM0Vw19 — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2025

"I mean, I think he's one of those tackles that's a powerful player and can displace guys off the line of scrimmage," Johnson said. "And so when you have that available, it's such a luxury that you really want to be able to sink into it. He's proven that he can do that and carry the load, if you will, a lot of times in the running game on his back. Very pleased with that."



Johnson called consistency the goal with Wright for offensive line coach Dan Roushar and assistant Kyle DeVan.



"His discipline continues to get better," Johnson said. "Just like I said, the professionalism with which he enters the building just continues to get better every single day.”

PFF ranked the top OTs heading into the 2026 season.



Notable rankings:



1. Penei Sewell

4. Jordan Mailata

6. Lane Johnson

10. Zach Tom

14. Brian O’Neil

15. Darnell Wright

21. Paris Johnson

31. Kelvin Banks



In my opinion Darnell Wright is a top 10 OT. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2026

How much for an All-Pro?

Where that all leads in terms of cash on a new contract remains to be seen. Sewell has the biggest contract among right tackles at $112 million over four years. However, Sewell is reportedly moving to left tackle. The next-highest paid right tackle is Tampa Bay's Luke Goedeke, per Spotrac.com. Goedeke received $90 million for four seasons through 2029. It's not as much as the $92 million Minnesota's Brian O'Neill got, but the contract for O'Neill is five years.



Either way, Wright turns 25 in a few weeks at training camp. It wouldn't be a shock if his birthday gift from the Bears is a contract making him their highest paid offensive lineman.



There is inevitable talk of moving Wright from the right side and there probably will be again if Braxton Jones can't adequately regain his starting left tackle spot.



Until then, the Bears could be satisfied to have a "u nicorn" at right tackle who can be something more if he gets his penalty total down.

I think Darnell Wright can be within the 40-50 range as well.



Loveland's been getting a lot of love from the media lately but I think he's off the list for this year due to only 1 year under his belt.



He'll for sure be on it in '27. https://t.co/K2DKESCGbI — Nic Roti (@ChicagoNic) July 27, 2026