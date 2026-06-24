The Bears' involvement in coming up with a way to use their own land for a stadium is greater than describing exactly what they want to legislators.



Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said they are actually crafting a law themselves to submit for legislators to consider and it would combine elements of bills passed in the spring by the legislature.

A Politico report earlier this week had said they were working with legislators more closely to get a stadium plan, but apparently it's more than this.

“They’re looking at both of the bills that passed, the one in the House and the one in the Senate, hoping to put the provisions of each of those together in a form that they think will pass," Pritzker told reporters in Chicago on Tuesday, according to Christopher Placek of the Arlington Heights Daily Herald.



A different plan was passed by each half of the legislature but neither one held up to scrutiny by the other as the spring legislative session closed June 1.



Legislative leaders have generally been skeptical of a summer session to tackle Bears stadium legislation. But if one were to happen, mid-August would make the most sense: https://t.co/gXKtx73XOA pic.twitter.com/dvPJ0zhzdp — Brenden Moore (@brendenmoore13) June 23, 2026

Pritzker has said before there is no reason why a special session of the legislature couldn't be convened this summer to pass a stadium bill, but also said none will be called unless there is a plan that has enough support to pass.

What would Bears' own bill be?

The interesting part of all this is what the mix the Bears would come up with would actually be. The two plans were a bit diametrically opposed. One plan allowed for public ownership with the Bears renting and paying no tax money. The other idea allowed the Bears be owners on their own property with tax certainty. This was the so-called PILOT bill, or payment in lieu of taxes.

Both plans could fund infrastructure needed in the Arlington International Racecourse area, land the Bears bought in 2023.



The competition to land the Chicago Bears' next stadium is intensifying on both sides of the Illinois-Indiana border, with leaders saying conversations with the team remain ongoing as new potential sites surface. https://t.co/V6Fp6A2vnD pic.twitter.com/9UGSoOOfeU — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 23, 2026

The public ownership plan also would have allowed for Chicago to enter into bidding to keep them in the city limits because it gave larger Cook County communities the right to create stadium boards for a public-private ownership structure.



The Bears have publicly turned their attention to building in Hammond, Ind., while this all goes on behind the scenes, and haven't announced their minds are changed. They have had no comment on any of this discussion about Illinois trying to keep them within the state border somewhere.



Pritzker once again claimed to be looking out for Illinois taxpayers' best interest in whatever is or isn't accomplished. but took the opportunity to fire a shot at Indiana.



“I don’t think Indiana is a whole heck of a lot closer than we are," he told reporters.



🚨Stadium Info Alert 🚨 @kambucknerchi Rep Kam Buckner stopped by to talk Bears Stadium news with Untold Chicago. @JerryAzumah @UntoldChiHost.



There is still hope!! 🐻⬇️ #DaBears #Beardown pic.twitter.com/JVy7NBPOxS — Untold Chicago Stories (@untoldchicago) June 23, 2026

Indiana has already passed required legislation. They're still working out exactly where the stadium would be built, although it's narrowed down to Hammond.

Indiana also ismeeting with pushback from Porter County over restaurant and hotel tax hikes there and in Lake County necessary to pay off the bond for stadium infrastructure. The stadium would be in Lake County and not Porter County.



Pritzker was asked by reporters if expedience on the legislation is critical.



"Of course, of course, are you kidding?" he told them. "We want to get it done as soon as possible."



Why didn't these detailed conversations about stadium legislation between the Bears and the state happen much earlier?



One reason is because the Bears purchased the Arlington Heights land first, @RepKamBuckner says.



But Buckner makes clear there's fault on both sides. pic.twitter.com/uRm9THUKg9 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 23, 2026

The Bears have wanted it done as soon as possible for three years, if not longer because they put in the bid for the Arlington Heights property in 2021. Now they're going to have to create the legislation themselves besides convincing the legislators to pass it or pass something resembling it.

None of this sounds like a rapid process.



The next regular session of the legislature begins November 17. The Bears wanted to make their final announcement on begin construction in late spring or early summer. Perhaps mid-summer will have to do, or even late summer.



The amount of discourse on this topic is huge and it definitely doesn't get better when places like McCook and the southeast side of Chicago try to put their two cents worth in with plans, as they have within the last week. State Rep. Curtis Tarver had proposed a vacant property near the mouth of the Calumet River as a site and in an article written for the Sun-Times said he would rather have the team go to Indiana than support Arlington Heights legislation.



A Chicago state legislator says the quiet part out loud: Chicago lawmakers tanked the Arlington Park site because the city benefits slightly more (in the short term) from the Bears going to Hammond.



These are state lawmakers who are actively admitting their allegiance is to… pic.twitter.com/iaImCmuQhe — Collin Corbett (@CollinCorbett) June 23, 2026

McCook is a 268-person community just southeast of LaGrange and they proposed building at a 150-acre former quarry, with the Bears leasing property for $1. No taxes would be involved in this instance. They delivered plans for this to Bears owner George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren last week.



Whether those influence the Bears or provide any sort of alternative in case crafting legislation fails is yet to be determined but the team will have a great deal of difficulty getting Chicago legislators to support anything you letting them relocate in the northwest suburbs on their own property. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson seems to have a stranglehold on the team in the form of city legislators who will block any attempt to give the Bears tax relief.



The Soldier Field lease expires in 2033 and the Bears have said it will take about three years to complete construction of a stadium they want to construct with about $2 billion of their own money.

The #49ers are reportedly exploring a possible nearby relocation of their practice facility, as they are running out of space at and next to Levi’s Stadium, per @VicTafur



H/T: @49erswebzone | @Coach_Yac pic.twitter.com/ale1jMIIjv — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) June 23, 2026

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun had his own comments about the situation and referred back to the Bears' announcement about focusing on Indiana.

"When they made that announcement unanimously from their board that they were focusing on Hammond, Indiana, that was after six years, 5 1/2 of which they had a deaf ear from their own state governor, legislature, city of Chicago," Braun said. "That's what happens when you have a deaf ear to the customer.

"I come from the world of business — we moved at the speed of business, and here we are."

Why the Fabulous McCook, IL is the perfect fit and full of actual grit for Chicago Bears. We need this to happen. Let the discussion begin. 🗣@ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/EliZpJt05r — 🗽 𝕸𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖘 & 𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖊_4_𝖆𝖑𝖑 🇺🇸 (@sunnyncool77) June 23, 2026